The Unexpected Snack Food You're Actually Allowed To Bring On A Plane
Airports and traveling can work up an appetite. Whether you are going to be flying for an hour or 12, you may want to pack a healthy meal for your flight or a delicious snack that goes beyond potato chips and granola bars. However, with all the TSA restrictions in place about what you can and cannot bring through security and carry on the plane, you might feel a little hesitant to pack something only to have to throw it out. But guess what? There are plenty of delicious foods you can bring with you, including a well-curated charcuterie lunchbox.
Per a playful TSA Instagram post, solid foods like meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, hard-boiled eggs, and crispy bacon are totally acceptable. The authority posted a photo of a well-organized fishing tackle box full of these items with an encouraging, "Pack your own lunch!" The pun-filled caption continued, "You better brie-live olive it can board the plane with you! So whatever solid food meats your needs go ahead and pack it. Even if it's in your tackle box." If you're feeling enlightened by this information, you aren't alone. But this is just a springboard for what you can create.
Choose your airplane charcuterie wisely
A well-designed charcuterie board begins by first organizing your ingredients. This is equally true whether you're planning for one to graze on in the air or on the ground. However, when you're flying, there are some rules you need to take into consideration when deciding what ingredients you want to use for this snack. Pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, berries, nuts, and chocolate are all on the table for your choosing. But while solid foods are acceptable in your carry-on luggage, the TSA prohibits any liquids or gels.
There are some charcuterie favorites that straddle the line and might leave you guessing. For those hooked on Boursin cheese or who want to have a little fig jam or honey to dip that cheese in, you'll be happy to know they can join you onboard — with a caveat. Each spread or dip has to be less than or equal to 3.4 ounces. Fresh or dried fruit is also an acceptable addition to your charcuterie as long as it's solid and you aren't flying from Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands to the U.S. mainland. Just remember not to go overboard. You still need to mind the hand luggage size and weight limits.