The Unexpected Snack Food You're Actually Allowed To Bring On A Plane

Airports and traveling can work up an appetite. Whether you are going to be flying for an hour or 12, you may want to pack a healthy meal for your flight or a delicious snack that goes beyond potato chips and granola bars. However, with all the TSA restrictions in place about what you can and cannot bring through security and carry on the plane, you might feel a little hesitant to pack something only to have to throw it out. But guess what? There are plenty of delicious foods you can bring with you, including a well-curated charcuterie lunchbox.

Per a playful TSA Instagram post, solid foods like meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, hard-boiled eggs, and crispy bacon are totally acceptable. The authority posted a photo of a well-organized fishing tackle box full of these items with an encouraging, "Pack your own lunch!" The pun-filled caption continued, "You better brie-live olive it can board the plane with you! So whatever solid food meats your needs go ahead and pack it. Even if it's in your tackle box." If you're feeling enlightened by this information, you aren't alone. But this is just a springboard for what you can create.