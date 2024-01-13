There's Technically A Way To Get 'Liquid Food' Through Airport Security
Navigating airport security is a notorious hassle, especially for those looking to transport edible items. The nuanced details of what is allowed through, in what quantities, and what must be packed in a carry-on versus a checked bag can make your head spin. We're all familiar with the 3-1-1 rule, wherein one passenger is allowed one quart-size plastic bag filled with liquids 3.4 ounces or less. But does that rule also apply to liquid or semi-liquid food items? We're talking things like juice, coffee, canned soup, hummus, peanut butter, honey, or syrup.
Travelers are, of course, welcome to pack the above items or other food items in their checked luggage, and you may be surprised to learn that those items are also welcome aboard flights in carry-on bags so long as they follow the 3-1-1 rule. However, there's a lesser-known loophole, of sorts, that passengers can invoke if they want to transport "liquid food" in upwards of 3.4-ounce measurements: Freeze them solid. According to the TSA website, "Frozen liquid items are allowed through the checkpoint as long as they are frozen solid when presented for screening." The key is to freeze the items solid; there cannot be any liquid, slush, or partially melted material.
Peanut butter is a liquid
In dissecting these regulations, it's important to note that TSA defines anything that can be spread, smeared, sprayed, or spilled as a liquid. Or, put another way, anything without a definitive shape that takes the shape of its container is a liquid when you're at the airport. That means things like cream cheese, hummus, dip, honey, and syrup are all subject to additional scrutiny during travel.
TSA infamously ruffled some feathers in March 2023 when it declared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that peanut butter, too, is a liquid in its eyes. "You may not be nuts about it, but TSA considers your PB a liquid. In carry-on, it needs to be 3.4oz or less," the agency quipped, setting off a firestorm of debate online.
The agency was reportedly responding to podcast host Patrick Neve, who similarly took to X to vent after his peanut butter was confiscated on a flight. "I tried to take peanut butter through airport security," Neve wrote."TSA: Sorry, no liquids, gels, or aerosols. Me: I want you to tell me which of those things you think peanut butter is."
Medically necessary liquids are allowed
The rules change a bit when it comes to items like breastmilk, baby formula, baby food and purees, and juice. Because these are deemed "medically necessary liquids," they can be packed in carry-on luggage in greater than 3.4-ounce measurements and transported through security in liquid form. However, there are some best practices to keep in mind to avoid a hangup.
Be sure to remove the items from your carry-on bag and let a TSA agent know that you require additional screening. To further avoid delays, pack formula or breastmilk in translucent bottles rather than plastic bags or pouches. You may refuse to have the items opened and scanned by the X-ray machine, in which case TSA will perform alternative screening.
If you are using cold, ice, or frozen gel packs to keep liquid food items cold, the "frozen solid" rule applies to them, too. They may be confiscated or discarded if they are partially frozen or have any pooled liquid in them at the time of screening.