There's Technically A Way To Get 'Liquid Food' Through Airport Security

Navigating airport security is a notorious hassle, especially for those looking to transport edible items. The nuanced details of what is allowed through, in what quantities, and what must be packed in a carry-on versus a checked bag can make your head spin. We're all familiar with the 3-1-1 rule, wherein one passenger is allowed one quart-size plastic bag filled with liquids 3.4 ounces or less. But does that rule also apply to liquid or semi-liquid food items? We're talking things like juice, coffee, canned soup, hummus, peanut butter, honey, or syrup.

Travelers are, of course, welcome to pack the above items or other food items in their checked luggage, and you may be surprised to learn that those items are also welcome aboard flights in carry-on bags so long as they follow the 3-1-1 rule. However, there's a lesser-known loophole, of sorts, that passengers can invoke if they want to transport "liquid food" in upwards of 3.4-ounce measurements: Freeze them solid. According to the TSA website, "Frozen liquid items are allowed through the checkpoint as long as they are frozen solid when presented for screening." The key is to freeze the items solid; there cannot be any liquid, slush, or partially melted material.