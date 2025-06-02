Frank Sinatra's Favorite Dessert Can Still Be Found In Your Local Grocery Store Today

Frank Sinatra's voice was legendary, and his rise to stardom was symbolic of the American dream and what it means to be a self-made man. Even after becoming Hollywood royalty, the "Fly Me to the Moon" crooner was just a boy from Hoboken, New Jersey, who liked his comfort foods, including Entenmann's classic crumb coffee cake. This humble dessert was among Sinatra's favorite dishes and drinks. He ordered it regularly and had it shipped to his home in Palm Springs. But why this store-bought version?

Sinatra was particular about his food and loved the Italian-American fare with which he grew up. But let's face it: It's difficult to resist Entenmann's baked goods. They are moist and delicious, and this rectangular cinnamon coffee cake, topped with crunchy cinnamon crumbles and powdered sugar, is no exception. The yellow cake's texture is soft and tender, falling somewhere between the dense texture of a pound cake and the airy texture of an angel food cake. The cinnamon-flavored crumb is thick and slightly crispy, clumpy, and sweet.

Entenmann's also has strong ties to the "City that Never Sleeps" and may have reminded Sinatra of his boyhood stomping grounds. Entenmann's brick-and-mortar bakery first opened in 1898 in Brooklyn, and its baked goods were delivered to the likes of the Vanderbilts and the Morgans via horse-drawn wagons. Entenmann's continued its home delivery services until 1951. It was at this juncture that they started supplying grocery stores and still do so today.