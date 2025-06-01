Guy Fieri Prefers Dried Beans To Canned. Here's Why

Beans are a reliable staple that always has a place in your pantry, but when it comes to canned vs. dried beans Guy Fieri says you should be team dried beans all the way. The host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" explains in a TikTok video that the difference is all about the bite — and canned beans don't have it. "Texture is what we're all about," Fieri explains, adding, "When a bean sits in liquid for so long ... it just becomes poached and soggy, granted creamy and delicious and still fortifying. But there's nothing like the texture of a dried bean."

If you've up popped open a can of beans, you know they tend to be mushy and often devoid of flavor. That's because canned beans have already been cooked and are just soaking up whatever liquid they've been canned in. This leaves them slimy and in need of a rinse before you can use them. In contrast, dried beans are typically soaked overnight — just the right amount of time for them to rehydrate while remaining semi-firm — before they are simmered, low and slow, in seasoned water.