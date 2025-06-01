Guy Fieri Prefers Dried Beans To Canned. Here's Why
Beans are a reliable staple that always has a place in your pantry, but when it comes to canned vs. dried beans Guy Fieri says you should be team dried beans all the way. The host of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" explains in a TikTok video that the difference is all about the bite — and canned beans don't have it. "Texture is what we're all about," Fieri explains, adding, "When a bean sits in liquid for so long ... it just becomes poached and soggy, granted creamy and delicious and still fortifying. But there's nothing like the texture of a dried bean."
If you've up popped open a can of beans, you know they tend to be mushy and often devoid of flavor. That's because canned beans have already been cooked and are just soaking up whatever liquid they've been canned in. This leaves them slimy and in need of a rinse before you can use them. In contrast, dried beans are typically soaked overnight — just the right amount of time for them to rehydrate while remaining semi-firm — before they are simmered, low and slow, in seasoned water.
Time and flavor
However, it's important to address the elephant in the kitchen. Canned beans are way more convenient than dried beans. For those who are not planners and constantly decide what's for dinner on a whim, canned beans win every time. Even Guy Fieri uses canned beans from time to time, specifically when he makes his black bean salad and famous Dragon's Breath chili, which calls for canned pinto and kidney beans. Canned beans have a place in your cooking arsenal, so you should stock up on this canned good. However, they shouldn't always be your go-to.
When should you plan ahead and use dried beans? This is definitely a time-versus-flavor conflict, and when time isn't on your side, go with canned. However, if you are making a traditional cassoulet or a New Orleans-style beans and rice, use dried beans. This will allow you to build the flavor and texture that are hallmarks of these dishes. Just remember, when it comes to dried beans, the road to Flavortown may be a longer journey that requires some prep work, but they also offer a bigger taste payoff that is worth the time and effort.