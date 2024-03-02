Are Canned Beans Raw Or Cooked?

If you've ever cooked dried beans from scratch you already know that it can take as long as overnight to soak them, and then there's still the matter of cooking. Canned beans have a leg up when it comes to convenience. The one thing you have to look out for with canned beans, however, is added salt. Many varieties of canned beans are packaged with added salt, which gives them more flavor. If you're watching the sodium in your diet, this is one of those sneaky ingredients you need to keep in mind. Most types of beans are canned both with and without added salt, so just be sure to read the label carefully.

If you can't find any beans without added sodium, you can also give them a rinse before you cook with them, which will lower the sodium content. Many recipes call for rinsing your canned beans in general, which will wash away some of the starchy liquid inside the can. However, unless you're trying to cut down on sodium, rinsing is not always necessary. All you have to do to get some bean-y goodness for your next meal is open up a can and dump your beans into whatever you're making — it's that easy!