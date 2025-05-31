The Sushi Texture Red Flag That Should Make You Think Twice Before Eating

Quality sushi doesn't need much to taste incredible, it's all about simple, fresh ingredients that carry themselves. The freshest fish is a key element in this equation, and textural issues are giant red flags to look out for in sushi restaurants. More specifically, when fish has a mushy texture, it's probably not fresh.

Fresh fish should be firm, so order some nigiri or sashimi to test this by gently pressing the fish with chopsticks. If it bounces back easily, the texture is on point. However, if it feels soft, pasty, or like it's about to fall apart, think twice before eating it. A mushy texture could signal a fish that's well past its prime — and old or poor quality fish isn't just off-putting, it can pose a real health risk. When raw fish isn't stored or prepared properly, it increases the chances of foodborne illnesses. Rather than risk potential gastrointestinal issues and even food poisoning, skip the sushi altogether.

Mind you, if you're new to the sushi world, you probably don't know what to expect or look for. To get started, we recommend reading our beginner's guide to ordering and eating sushi. And while the texture of the fish is an easy way to tell the difference between good and bad sushi, it's not the only red flag to watch out for.