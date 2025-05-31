The Sushi Texture Red Flag That Should Make You Think Twice Before Eating
Quality sushi doesn't need much to taste incredible, it's all about simple, fresh ingredients that carry themselves. The freshest fish is a key element in this equation, and textural issues are giant red flags to look out for in sushi restaurants. More specifically, when fish has a mushy texture, it's probably not fresh.
Fresh fish should be firm, so order some nigiri or sashimi to test this by gently pressing the fish with chopsticks. If it bounces back easily, the texture is on point. However, if it feels soft, pasty, or like it's about to fall apart, think twice before eating it. A mushy texture could signal a fish that's well past its prime — and old or poor quality fish isn't just off-putting, it can pose a real health risk. When raw fish isn't stored or prepared properly, it increases the chances of foodborne illnesses. Rather than risk potential gastrointestinal issues and even food poisoning, skip the sushi altogether.
Mind you, if you're new to the sushi world, you probably don't know what to expect or look for. To get started, we recommend reading our beginner's guide to ordering and eating sushi. And while the texture of the fish is an easy way to tell the difference between good and bad sushi, it's not the only red flag to watch out for.
Other sushi fish red flags to look out for
Beyond texture, the fish's smell says a lot about its quality. Raw fish should smell like the sea, without being overwhelmingly fishy. If you pick up on sour odors or an ammonia scent, it's a sign the fish has gone bad. Muted flavors or colors also point to a lack of freshness. Fresh raw fish displays vibrant colors depending on variety, with salmon being light orange to deep red and yellowfin tuna being a bright pink to crimson. If the fish is cloudy, browning, or grayish, steer clear.
Fish isn't the only ingredient in sushi — rice is a star player too! Quality sushi rice should be firm, moist, sticky, and have a subtle sweet and sour flavor. If it's too hard, clumpy, or mushy, it could have been prepared in too far in advance, compromising quality and increasing the risk of bacterial contamination. Ultimately, a lack of freshness is why grocery store sushi tastes different. It's not made to order, but left out for longer periods, gradually losing the characteristics that define premium sushi.
If you're sushi has a plethora of ingredients or is drowning in sauce, it could mean the restaurant is overcompensating. As mentioned, the beauty of good sushi lies in its simplicity. While we're all for unique flavors in our sushi, it comes down to balance. Piling on multiple ingredients could overpower the dish, and it's a dead giveaway that you're eating cheap sushi.