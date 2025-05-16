The Affordable DIY Project That Transforms Your Coffee Station Storage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Looking to upgrade your coffee station? If you're battling space limitations or simply can't resist clever organization hacks, we've discovered the perfect idea thanks to Christina Dennis of Instagram's Cozy DIY Home. With three inexpensive tools, you can create a stylish, three-tier storage compartment that'll absolutely transform your coffee experience. All you need is Gorilla wood glue, four wooden dowels (approximately 18 inches tall), and three same-sized wooden craft boxes — easily found at dollar stores, craft shops, or online. If purchasing through Amazon, this Gorilla Glue bonds wooden material like no other, while these wooden dowels and these wooden boxes come with a surplus, so you can make extras if needed.
To build, place a box face-up on a flat surface. Place two dowels on either side so that the top edges run flush with the top of the box. Now glue them to the sides of the box. Repeat with the remaining boxes, one on the bottom of the dowels and another right in the middle. Once dry, stand your structure upright and secure it with two more dowels at the front corners, creating a stable three-tier tower.
This vertical design triples your storage space, and the natural wood finish looks surprisingly upscale. Nobody would guess just how budget-friendly this brew station is! But the best part? Everything is much more visible — no more rummaging through cabinets like an uncaffeinated zombie. And once you organize your storage station appropriately, you'll feel even more prepared for those early mornings.
How to organize your new DIY coffee station
The beauty of a DIY coffee station lies in personalization. Before building, gather all your coffee essentials on the counter to visualize your space needs. This step ensures you'll choose appropriately-sized craft boxes. For a perfect fit, try placing items in the boxes before assembling your tower.
Unsure what to put in this newfound storage space? Coffee and filters are basic necessities, but why not transform your coffee experience with thoughtful additions? Consider elevating your home coffee storage with a spice rack. Cinnamon has that familiar warmth, while adding cardamom to coffee offers even more depth and flavor. For sweeteners, think beyond basic sugar with options like brown sugar, honey, and stevia. Also, don't be afraid to experiment with unique sweeteners like maple syrup and coffee syrups (vanilla and pumpkin spice are must-tries!).
Latte and cappuccino aficionados can keep that handheld milk frother within arm's reach. Those who prefer powdered options should consider upgrading to dry milk powder in coffee – it's just as convenient as powdered creamer but considered healthier. And if you enjoy a sweet bite alongside that morning brew, keep a box of cookies handy. With all these goodies neatly arranged in your DIY coffee station, you'll enjoy a more efficient morning ritual — and perhaps even tap into that inner coffee connoisseur!