The Affordable DIY Project That Transforms Your Coffee Station Storage

Looking to upgrade your coffee station? If you're battling space limitations or simply can't resist clever organization hacks, we've discovered the perfect idea thanks to Christina Dennis of Instagram's Cozy DIY Home. With three inexpensive tools, you can create a stylish, three-tier storage compartment that'll absolutely transform your coffee experience. All you need is Gorilla wood glue, four wooden dowels (approximately 18 inches tall), and three same-sized wooden craft boxes — easily found at dollar stores, craft shops, or online. If purchasing through Amazon, this Gorilla Glue bonds wooden material like no other, while these wooden dowels and these wooden boxes come with a surplus, so you can make extras if needed.

To build, place a box face-up on a flat surface. Place two dowels on either side so that the top edges run flush with the top of the box. Now glue them to the sides of the box. Repeat with the remaining boxes, one on the bottom of the dowels and another right in the middle. Once dry, stand your structure upright and secure it with two more dowels at the front corners, creating a stable three-tier tower.

This vertical design triples your storage space, and the natural wood finish looks surprisingly upscale. Nobody would guess just how budget-friendly this brew station is! But the best part? Everything is much more visible — no more rummaging through cabinets like an uncaffeinated zombie. And once you organize your storage station appropriately, you'll feel even more prepared for those early mornings.