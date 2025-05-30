The Buffet Setup Red Flag That Should Send You Running
The right buffet can be a foodie's paradise, with endless options stretched before you. But when you pick up on questionable hygiene practices, that dreamy buffet suddenly becomes a nightmare. Think foreign objects lurking in noodles or mysterious stains on serving spoons. Luckily, there's a telltale warning sign to prevent eating at a risky buffet. When you arrive, check if the buffet setup includes sneeze guards.
A sneeze guard is the transparent partition covering food, and not having one is one of the top red flags to look out for at a buffet. They're not just there for aesthetic purposes; sneeze guards provide a physical barrier between diners and food, protecting dishes from sneezes, coughs, runny noses, or even heavy breathing. They remind people to practice good hygiene and protect other diners if they have a cold! Without sneeze guards, you're basically inviting diners to season your food with whatever is floating around in their respiratory system. Additionally, these partitions are typically at eye level, which also prevents people from leaning directly over food trays and allowing hair, jewelry, or other unwanted items to fall into their meals.
A missing sneeze guard should send you running for the exit. Sure, the idea of a stranger's germs swimming around in your soup is off-putting. However, these barriers prevent far more serious consequences than solely the ick factor.
The science behind sneeze guards and how they prevent health hazards
Dangerous food safety mistakes can lead people to contract a host of nasty diseases — and it's not just about a negligent kitchen staff. While foodborne illnesses from restaurants can spread through infected cooks, they can also come from diners. Although these guests aren't prepping the food, their germs end up in meals far more easily than we'd like to admit.
Most people know coughing over communal mac and cheese is a huge food faux pas. But oftentimes, coughing and sneezing come on without advanced warning. Even if someone steps back to cough, it might not be far enough to avoid contaminating food. Sneezes can travel at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, and coughs can travel up to 50 miles per hour. Both acts expel thousands of droplets each, while droplets from speaking can end up a whopping six feet away.
Being grossed out by the lack of sneeze guards is a natural response, as it protects us from health hazards. It's no secret that bodily fluids carry a host of bacteria and viruses, which can easily spread from people to food, subsequently infecting more individuals. Staphylococcus aureus, the culprit behind staph infections, can spread from a simple sneeze on a buffet tray. Meanwhile, common causes of food poisoning, like E. coli, Salmonella, and norovirus, can also travel from someone's respiratory system to your plate. Cruise ships, in particular, are notorious for norovirus outbreaks, so keep your eye out for red flags at cruise ship buffets. And if you walk into a buffet restaurant and find no sneeze guards in sight, make sure you head for the hills.