The Buffet Setup Red Flag That Should Send You Running

The right buffet can be a foodie's paradise, with endless options stretched before you. But when you pick up on questionable hygiene practices, that dreamy buffet suddenly becomes a nightmare. Think foreign objects lurking in noodles or mysterious stains on serving spoons. Luckily, there's a telltale warning sign to prevent eating at a risky buffet. When you arrive, check if the buffet setup includes sneeze guards.

A sneeze guard is the transparent partition covering food, and not having one is one of the top red flags to look out for at a buffet. They're not just there for aesthetic purposes; sneeze guards provide a physical barrier between diners and food, protecting dishes from sneezes, coughs, runny noses, or even heavy breathing. They remind people to practice good hygiene and protect other diners if they have a cold! Without sneeze guards, you're basically inviting diners to season your food with whatever is floating around in their respiratory system. Additionally, these partitions are typically at eye level, which also prevents people from leaning directly over food trays and allowing hair, jewelry, or other unwanted items to fall into their meals.

A missing sneeze guard should send you running for the exit. Sure, the idea of a stranger's germs swimming around in your soup is off-putting. However, these barriers prevent far more serious consequences than solely the ick factor.