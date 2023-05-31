New Study Shows The Culprit Behind Foodborne Illness In Restaurants

According to a study recently published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the primary cause of foodborne illness in dining establishments has to do with poor paid sick leave practices. Per the study, which appeared in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, approximately 40% of food poisoning outbreaks that took place in American restaurants between 2017 and 2019 involved an ill staff member handling food. Additionally, only 43.6% of the establishments involved in the study said that paid sick leave was available to employees.

Very few people want to report to work while ill, but this is an unfortunate reality for most workers in the U.S., particularly within the service and hospitality industry. Calling off while sick can result in lost wages when paid sick leave is not an option. And in some cases, an employee may be dismissed from their job after taking an absence due to illness. As a result, restaurants must review their current paid sick leave practices, while also ensuring that sick workers have the information necessary to protect themselves and prevent the spread of illness to others.