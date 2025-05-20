The Salty Spread That Works Unexpectedly Well On Bologna Sandwiches

Bologna has been a cherished meat in its birthplace of Bologna, Italy, since the Middle Ages, but it didn't become an American sandwich staple with white bread and mayonnaise until the 1970s and '80s. And, over the years, people have come up with creative ways to upgrade the bologna sandwich, such as frying the slices of meat, adding some spicy jalapeños, and using barbecue sauce as the condiment. One surprising choice, though, is peanut butter.

If you've ever heard of or tried a beef and peanut butter burger – an unexpected food combination that is absolutely delicious – you might not be shocked at the prospect of replacing the burger patty with a slice of bologna. Simply grab two pieces of white bread and put peanut butter on one slice and bologna on the other before stacking them together.

Even television hosts have tried the peanut butter and bologna combination on camera. In an old episode clip from The Heartland Network on TikTok, you can see the hosts making the sandwich and enjoying the unusual combination. (The Ozarks First news group in Missouri did the same after seeing the clip and posted it to YouTube, though this team's opinions were mixed.)