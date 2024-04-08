The One Simple Step For Ridiculously Good Bacon

Bacon is one of those foods that's almost universally loved. And with good reason. Smoky and savory, crispy and salty, with a touch of inherent sweetness from that incredible pork fat, it has to be one of the most cravable foods out there. Maybe that's why we've found ways to work it into just about every meal, from pairing it with eggs to tossing it in a salad and even coating it with chocolate.

It may seem hard to fathom that bacon could get any better, but believe it or not, there is one simple step that can take your pork strips to another stratosphere. By glazing your bacon, you get an irresistible sweetness from the sugar of your choice and open up the opportunity to add flavors, too. You also have the benefit of boosted texture. With a sugar-based glaze, not only do you get caramelization, but as it cools and firms up, you get a bit of crispiness that can't be achieved otherwise. It's a simple but game-changing step that you won't want to sleep on.