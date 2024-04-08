The One Simple Step For Ridiculously Good Bacon
Bacon is one of those foods that's almost universally loved. And with good reason. Smoky and savory, crispy and salty, with a touch of inherent sweetness from that incredible pork fat, it has to be one of the most cravable foods out there. Maybe that's why we've found ways to work it into just about every meal, from pairing it with eggs to tossing it in a salad and even coating it with chocolate.
It may seem hard to fathom that bacon could get any better, but believe it or not, there is one simple step that can take your pork strips to another stratosphere. By glazing your bacon, you get an irresistible sweetness from the sugar of your choice and open up the opportunity to add flavors, too. You also have the benefit of boosted texture. With a sugar-based glaze, not only do you get caramelization, but as it cools and firms up, you get a bit of crispiness that can't be achieved otherwise. It's a simple but game-changing step that you won't want to sleep on.
How to make glazed bacon
The fact that glazed bacon is delicious isn't a surprise — it's science. The sugars you add to your bacon caramelize in the oven, meaning that a non-enzymatic reaction occurs that creates a nutty, deep flavor and that rich, brown hue we associate with caramel. The result, in this case, is a major boost of flavor that will also stick really well to your bacon slices, whereas a sauce may slide right off. Another bonus is that a glaze creates a coating, and that helps ensure that your bacon will retain its juices even as the exterior is crisp and deliciously sticky.
Given how much flavor bacon already has going for it, you can keep it really simple and glaze with just a little bit of sprinkled brown sugar, and you'll be good to go. But you can also try out alternative sugars. Maple syrup, molasses, and honey can all contribute their own flavors, and lend themselves to your experiments in different ways.
Giving your glazed bacon a flavor personality
Glazing also allows you to infuse your bacon with other flavors, too, particularly as you can be sure that whatever you concoct will cling to your caramelized strips. Combine your brown sugar with mustard for a little zip, or even sriracha or cayenne to bring a spicy dimension to your slices.
A mango glaze, made with the fruit puréed in sugar and red wine vinegar, contributes a tropical flair, while the combination of bourbon and honey introduces even more caramelly notes thanks to the flavor profile of the spirit. A little citrus is a surprising complement, and an orange honey glaze is reminiscent of baked ham. You can also take cues from other glazed meats: Swipe the sweet and spicy raspberry glaze from chicken wings, borrow a molasses mustard glaze from beef ribs, or even steal the idea from a holiday-ready roasted turkey with pomegranate-thyme glaze. You may have to adjust the ingredient ratios for your tastes, but the flavor profiles are a fun starting point for glaze inspiration.