How Much Twine Do You Need To Truss A Chicken For Rotisserie?

When you're making rotisserie chicken, trussing is an important step that involves tying the legs and wings of the chicken close to its body. You might already know that the best kind of twine for trussing birds is butcher's or kitchen twine. Made from linen, 100% cotton, or a blend of cotton and polyester, cooking twine is durable, strong, heat resistant, and safe to wrap around meats and other foods. But how much twine do you need to cut off the spool?

While some people say 2 feet is enough, others recommend 3 feet for the average bird. Another recommendation is to hold your arms straight out from your sides, and cut the width from fingertip to fingertip. Although these measurements could work, they might not be the most accurate since not all chickens are the same size. Instead, a better measurement is four lengths. This involves holding the twine from neck to tail, letting go of the end, and pulling the twine across the bird four times.

At the very least, it's always best to cut more twine than you need because you can remove the excess afterward. What do you do if there's not enough twine on the spool, though? You could always use the dental floss hack if you've run out of kitchen twine, but this alternative is only ideal if you have the unflavored, unwaxed variety. Otherwise, you could end up with an odd, fake minty flavor in your chicken.