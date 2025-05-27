The Fast Food Burger Chain That Used To Have A Buffet Featuring Mexican And Italian Cuisines

For a brief window in the late '80s and early '90s, Wendy's wasn't just slinging square patties, it was running a full-on buffet. And not just any buffet. We're talking spaghetti and garlic bread, a full taco station, vats of pudding, and a garden salad setup that clanged with metal tongs and ambition. For $3.69 (or $2.99 for kids 12 and under), the SuperBar turned a fast-food joint into a choose-your-own-adventure meal, with three distinct food bars packed with options that didn't feel like they belonged in a place that also sold Frostys.

Each section had its own fanbase. The salad bar — also named the Garden Spot – offered salad fixings, fruit, and ambrosia. The Mexican Fiesta bar gave you everything you needed to build DIY tacos, burritos, and chili-smothered nachos. And the Pasta Bar (probably the most unexpected of them all) served spaghetti and fettuccine alongside hamburger bun garlic bread. It was messy, loud, borderline lawless — and it was a hit.

A 1988 Wendy's commercial leaned into the sheer abundance of it all — a pitch built around one price, unlimited seconds, and a buffet so overstuffed it promised "just about anything you're in the mood for — even if you're in the mood for everything." For some customers, it was the highlight of their childhood. For Wendy's, it was an attempt to reinvent dine-in fast food — and for a minute, it worked. It's no wonder some still see it as one of the forgotten fast-food items from the 1990s that everyone hopes will make a comeback, even if that comeback feels unlikely.