The Cleaning Mistake Contaminating Your Dishes

Washing dishes is a necessary part of any kitchen upkeep. The point, of course, is to get the dishes clean so they can be used for your next meal. But one common mistake can negate all your work — or the dishwasher's work — and cover your clean dishes in dangerous bacteria, rendering them dirty again.

It can be tempting to dry off dishes with a towel reserved for that purpose. But their high absorbency makes them prone to bacterial growth. Even when dish towels are wrung out, they remain sufficiently damp to harbor harmful bacteria, which can then transfer to your hands and dishes as you use them.

The best way to dry your clean dishes is either to use your dishwasher's dry cycle or to air-dry them in a clean environment. Place the wet dishes on a sanitary drying rack, with enough space to pass between each item. And keep them clear of any absorbent material that can harbor bacteria.