The Dishwasher Towel Hack You Need For Faster Dried Dishes

After-dinner cleanup should be simple. You pop the dirty dishes into the dishwasher, run a cycle, and wake up the next day with freshly cleaned dishes ready to make their way back to your cabinets. But there's a reason the appliance is called a dishwasher, not a dish dryer. Too often, the dishwasher completes a cycle only to leave your dishes with a damp film, sometimes even with water droplets remaining.

Although a heat-drying process is included in most standard dishwasher cycles, the combination of heat and wet dishes often leads to more of a sauna-like atmosphere, leaving your dishes clean, but still a little damp. Luckily, there's an easy new hack making the rounds on social media that'll take care of that dampness for you.

Instead of using the dish towel to hand dry each dish after it comes out of the dishwasher, place that towel halfway inside the dishwasher itself once the wash cycle is complete, letting the other half hang out. The towel will absorb most of the remaining steam, hopefully leaving your dishes dryer than they've ever been before. Not every viral TikTok dishwasher hack is worth trying at home, but this one could help solve your damp dishes dilemma.