Which Cut Of Chicken Does Chipotle Use?

Mexican food can come with a range of potential proteins, but among the flavorful mix, chicken sometimes feels a little bland. Chipotle tries to counteract this impression with its own chicken by utilizing a cut of the bird that's known to be especially packed with flavor. Chipotle uses chicken thighs for all of its chicken options. The fast food chain chooses thighs because although they are lower in protein and generally smaller than breasts, they are also easy to cook and relatively fatty, which means more flavor.

To cook the chicken, Chipotle only flips the thighs once after the first side is charred, nice and dark brown, like the color of root beer. Even if you're going to cut the chicken up into bite-size pieces once cooked like Chipotle does, those seared brown bits still add delicious texture and flavor. The added boost Chipotle gets from browning these thighs is exactly why every cook needs to understand the Maillard reaction.