The Absolute Best Protein At Chipotle Is Only Around For A Limited Time
For a place where the meat is supposed to be the main event, Chipotle's protein options have always felt a bit like opening a mystery box. There's the usual chicken, the subtle barbacoa, and the steak that's hit or miss — and yet, most customers stick to what they know (whatever they've been ordering since 2015) and don't think twice about it. But the chain's new Chipotle Honey Chicken gives you a reason to reconsider.
In Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of all six Chipotle proteins, judging based on flavor, texture, and overall quality, the honey chicken came out on top — no close second. The bite was everything the others weren't: juicy, flame-charred, and packed with a sweet-smoky balance that held its own even next to carnitas. It not only tasted better — it looked better too, with big, real pieces instead of the rubbery, stringy bits that sometimes show up at the bottom of a burrito bowl. Even Daily Meal's reviewer — who's tasted their way through the ranking of Qdoba's protein choices – noted that it stacked up surprisingly well against their usual go-to from the other side of the fast-casual divide.
It's a limited-time item, which means most people are probably ordering it out of panic or curiosity. But once you try it, you'll understand why it's getting a proper spotlight.
Chipotle's best meat might not be sticking around -- but it should
Chipotle has a habit of introducing new items just long enough for people to get attached. The Chipotle Honey Chicken rolled out across North America in March after a strong test run – and while it's technically a limited-time offering, there's no clear end date. That's a shame because this protein doesn't feel like a trial balloon but instead like something the regular menu has been missing.
It was reportedly the chain's most successful limited-time protein during testing – outperforming previous additions and showing demand for something outside the usual carnitas-and-steak routine. The marinade leans sweet without being overbearing, and the smoky heat doesn't overwhelm the rest of the bowl. It works in bowls, burritos, and anything else you might want to throw it into in a way that feels intentional, unlike a one-off promo item.
Whether it sticks around will probably depend on demand. But while it's here, it's worth remembering what you should and shouldn't do at Chipotle (like not asking for items completely out of order) — and giving this one a shot before it slips away without warning.