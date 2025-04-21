The Absolute Best Protein At Chipotle Is Only Around For A Limited Time

For a place where the meat is supposed to be the main event, Chipotle's protein options have always felt a bit like opening a mystery box. There's the usual chicken, the subtle barbacoa, and the steak that's hit or miss — and yet, most customers stick to what they know (whatever they've been ordering since 2015) and don't think twice about it. But the chain's new Chipotle Honey Chicken gives you a reason to reconsider.

In Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of all six Chipotle proteins, judging based on flavor, texture, and overall quality, the honey chicken came out on top — no close second. The bite was everything the others weren't: juicy, flame-charred, and packed with a sweet-smoky balance that held its own even next to carnitas. It not only tasted better — it looked better too, with big, real pieces instead of the rubbery, stringy bits that sometimes show up at the bottom of a burrito bowl. Even Daily Meal's reviewer — who's tasted their way through the ranking of Qdoba's protein choices – noted that it stacked up surprisingly well against their usual go-to from the other side of the fast-casual divide.

It's a limited-time item, which means most people are probably ordering it out of panic or curiosity. But once you try it, you'll understand why it's getting a proper spotlight.