This Major Retailer Is Recalling Its Store-Brand Cheesecake. Here's Why

As announced by the FDA, a cheesecake brand found at Target is currently being recalled due to the presence of pecans, which is not an ingredient listed on product packaging. Consumers are encouraged to check their kitchens for Target's Favorite Day Gourmet New York Style Cheesecake and are instructed to discard the product if discovered. The affected product is sold in a two-slice package, and so far, only one customer complaint has been received. Target claims the issue has since been resolved, and the recall only impacts this specific product, which was sold in Target locations within Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Florida, and California.

Ingredient information is not available for the specific 2-count package, but the chain's full-size cheesecake, which took ninth place in Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of store-bought cheesecakes, is accompanied by an allergen warning on the Target website due to the possible risk of cross-contamination since the dessert is manufactured in a facility that also handles ingredients containing tree nuts and peanuts. However, pecans are not listed within the product ingredients.