This Major Retailer Is Recalling Its Store-Brand Cheesecake. Here's Why
As announced by the FDA, a cheesecake brand found at Target is currently being recalled due to the presence of pecans, which is not an ingredient listed on product packaging. Consumers are encouraged to check their kitchens for Target's Favorite Day Gourmet New York Style Cheesecake and are instructed to discard the product if discovered. The affected product is sold in a two-slice package, and so far, only one customer complaint has been received. Target claims the issue has since been resolved, and the recall only impacts this specific product, which was sold in Target locations within Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Florida, and California.
Ingredient information is not available for the specific 2-count package, but the chain's full-size cheesecake, which took ninth place in Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of store-bought cheesecakes, is accompanied by an allergen warning on the Target website due to the possible risk of cross-contamination since the dessert is manufactured in a facility that also handles ingredients containing tree nuts and peanuts. However, pecans are not listed within the product ingredients.
How to identify the recalled product and what to do if you have it at home
Consumers can determine whether they have the recalled cheesecake at home by evaluating product packaging. Per the FDA, recalled Favorite Day Gourmet New York Style Cheesecake will bear lot code 25028A1 000039133, which can be found on the side of the clear plastic clamshell lid. The product will also feature UPC 0 85239 09690 1. In the event you have the product in your home, call Target Guest Relations at (800) 444-0680 for more information on getting a refund. Consumers can also contact Dessert Holdings, a dessert wholesaler partnered with Target, by calling (720) 766-9060. While Target has a pretty generous return policy, it's not clear that customers can return the recalled cheesecake to the point of purchase.
Pecans are a type of tree nut that ranks among the most common food allergens. Consumption of tree nuts by people with allergies can lead to serious health symptoms like stomach cramping, shortness of breath, and anaphylaxis, which can quickly become life-threatening. As a result, companies must declare allergens within ingredient listings to protect consumers. Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported due to the undeclared allergen in Target cheesecakes.