Next-Level Boxed Brownies Are Easy With One Secret Ingredient

Thankfully, the stigma around MSG is ending and more cooks, both professional and amateur, are learning how to incorporate this formidable seasoning into their recipes. While we may be comfortable adding MSG to stir fry or for adding an umami boost to steak, we're all still wrapping our heads around incorporating the fifth taste into sweets.

But if you stop to really think about it, there are lots of foods that contain MSG, including ingredients we already add to brownies such as eggs and walnuts. Despite years of bad press surrounding MSG, it certainly can't hurt to try.

Finding MSG is easy; it's available on Amazon — and adding it to boxed brownie mix is also simple, but it needs to be adjusted to your own personal preferences. Try adding ¼ to ½ teaspoon to your next batch and see how it tastes. Conversely, if you want a ratio for wider application, some experts suggest adding 1 teaspoon for every 1 cup of sugar in a recipe. Keep in mind that if you usually add a pinch of salt to a boxed brownie mix, you can skip that step when using MSG — it won't be necessary.