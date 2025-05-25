Should You Ever Cook Your Pasta In Its Own Sauce?

Great pasta calls for a great sauce, but should you really cook the two together? Giorgia Sinatra, creative director at Pasta Sisters in Los Angeles, grew up making fresh pasta with her mother and siblings in Padova, Italy before coming to the U.S. and eventually starting the family business. She knows a thing or two about pasta, and how to make it sing in the sauce.

Sinatra told us that any pasta is great when finished in its sauce. "The amido helps make the sauce creamier, and the pasta gains some extra flavor," she said, using a culinary term for the white, foamy starch that pasta gives off while cooking.

Although it's always a good idea to finish pasta in sauce, Sinatra suggested that certain dishes will see more transformational change than others. "I suggest using this process with butter or olive oil-based pasta (such as burro e alici, aglio e olio, puttanesca without tomato sauce, or seafood spaghetti)."