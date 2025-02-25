Aldi's Best Pasta Is A Bronze-Cut Masterpiece

It's no secret that shopping at Aldi can save you money. Savvy consumers can find high-quality foods if they know what to look for. One of those top-shelf items is a pasta that our reviewer called "a bronze-cut masterpiece."

Daily Meal recently rated 25 kinds of pasta from Aldi – from gluten-free chickpea pasta to pre-filled manicotti. All of them were rated based on certain criteria: Aroma, texture, flavor, and how well they allowed the sauce to cling to the noodles. One special pasta stood out from the others: Priano bronze-cut conchiglie.

This pasta made number one on our list for its creamy mouthfeel and a savory and robust flavor. The pasta stayed tender but still kept its shape after cooking. The shape of pasta does matter when it comes to saucing, and this conchiglie (which means shells in Italian) was the perfect pocket for a tasty sauce. And, the fact that it's bronze-cut helps even more sauce adhere to the pasta.