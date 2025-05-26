Why Some Shoppers Suspect This Popular Beer Brand Might Be Making Trader Joe's Black Toad Dark Ale

Trader Joe's usually excellent store brand products are part of why the chain has so many fans. One reason its items are so high-quality is that many of them are produced by major, name-brand manufacturers. This includes Trader Joe's expansive line of alcohol options.

One popular beer, Josephsbrau Black Toad, bears the typical Joe-inspired nomenclature of a Trader Joe's brand. According to more than one source online, though, the beer is actually made by Goose Island. Some older reviews of Black Toad also named Goose Island as the brewer.

Why have so many speculated that this is the case? The brewery appears to have once been behind Stockyard Oatmeal Stout, another popular Trader Joe's beer. But is Goose Island still the brewery behind Josephsbrau Black Toad (if it ever was)?