New Data Shows Shoppers Are Sticking With Private Label Food Brands Over All Others

From shrinkflation to soaring food costs, it's no surprise consumers look for ways to save on their weekly grocery bill. Although pinching pennies might be a term that grandma used, overspending on a particular label, brand, or name does not seem to be 'en vogue.' Appreciating value trumps enticing advertising, and it seems to be a food trend filling people's baskets.

FoodDive reports that bargain hunting for grocery items is a priority for about 90% of consumers. Due to high costs and inflation, over 70% of shoppers have turned to private label brands to stretch the shopping dollar. Although these purchases might have lower costs, consumers are not sacrificing quality. The private label market has found a way to leverage premium products without the higher price tag. Using categories like organic, functional ingredients, and even non-GMO certifications can entice a purchase because these niches align with consumers' beliefs.

At the same time, the quality beyond the label delivers what buyers want. Gone are the days of the white packaged, bland knock-off hidden in the corner. For some, private label offerings are more sought after. Whether it is Trader Joe's, Costco's Kirkland, or Aldi, store-specific brands fill social media channels with the latest and greatest offerings.