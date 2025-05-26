6 Foods You'll Never Catch Guy Fieri Eating

Listen: if we humans are going to kill and eat animals, it's only fair and appropriate that we use every part of the animal. Since cow brains can't be plugged into a computer and used to help develop cold fusion, many people cook and eat them. Guy Fieri is not one of those people. The host was on a "Triple D" jaunt through cattle country when he learned something startling. Apparently, people in Oklahoma enjoy bovine gray matter fried up with eggs for breakfast. Given Fieri's aversion to both offal and eggs, you can imagine how well this went over on camera.

Guy Fieri's commitment to positivity on Triple D is admirable, especially given the foot traffic boost restaurants get after being featured. Come on, though, not every dish is stellar. Die-hard fans of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" know that Guy doesn't always love the food he eats. Eagle-eyed viewers, much like James Bond or Worm from "Rounders," know that Fieri has certain tells. Obviously, if the man takes multiple bites and starts breaking out the goofy-fun catchphrases, then the dish has got the goods. On the other end of the spectrum, if he takes one bite and then starts listing ingredients? That's a surefire sign that the host is not thrilled with what he's chewing on. As you can imagine, when two of the ingredients are cow brains and eggs, it's going to be a hard day in Flavortown.