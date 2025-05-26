6 Foods You'll Never Catch Guy Fieri Eating
Chef and TV host Guy Fieri has built a brand on traveling the U.S. and being down for any culinary experience. His Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," is essentially a guidebook for adventurous people seeking out over-the-top flavors — whether or not anyone's actually driving a Camaro. The man's job is going to different restaurants, tasting outlandish creations, and implicitly or explicitly telling viewers to eat the same. All of that openness and positivity begs the question: Is there anything Guy Fieri won't eat? And, as it turns out, yes there is.
Everyone's got something that their palate rejects, even well-traveled celebrity chefs. These food aversions go beyond disliking a featured dish on Triple D. If some overly ambitious chicken sandwich joint is using too many herbs and spices or whatever, Fieri can be magnanimous and move on. That's no big deal. Serve the man a plate of offal scrambled up in eggs, though? Then it's a different story. Here are the foods Guy Fieri just can't stomach.
1. Eggs
To hear him tell it on YouTube, Guy Fieri says that scrambled eggs simply don't work for him texturally or visually, describing eggs as being like "liquid chicken" to him. Apparently, a bad experience eating a hard-boiled egg with a chalky texture when he was a child turned Fieri off eggs for life. Hard to blame him there — no one likes an overdone hard-boiled egg. The smell alone is enough to make the most avid Benedict eater go vegan. Hey, speaking of vegans! In lieu of eggs, Fieri enjoys a vegan-friendly egg substitute of flaxseed and water.
Eggs might seem like a strange food for a chef not to eat. They aren't only served scrambled, over easy, or sunny side up. Eggs are a key component of dressings, cakes, and mayonnaise. How can a man famous for his mayo-based creation, Donkey Sauce, say he doesn't eat eggs? The dividing line is pretty simple: If it's an egg dish, like quiche or an omelet, Fieri won't touch it, but if egg is merely one of many ingredients in a mixture? Guy gives that the green light.
2. Scrapple
This Pennsylvania Dutch classic is often fried up and served at breakfast, which happens to be Guy Fieri's least favorite meal. Could scrapple be the breakfast food that unlocks morning eating for Fieri? Absolutely not. When the host tried scrapple at a stop in Philly, he could hardly hide his displeasure. Very soon after taking a bite, he turned to another customer and asked, with a voice full of disbelief, if they eat it too.
Say something is made from trimmings or scraps, and a lot of people are turned off. That's an understandable reaction, but a little unfair to the humble and delicious scrapple. This dish is basically meatloaf, except with pork and cornmeal. Call it, as Guy does, "funkadelic." It's sold pre-cooked, so you can even eat scrapple straight out of the package, although we recommend pan-frying it. The taste is sort of like breakfast sausage crossed with paté, and while Fieri certainly will not like hearing this, it's great with an over-easy egg served on top.
3. Haggis
Haggis is leftover sheep scraps cooked in a sheep's stomach. With an introduction like that, it's no wonder Guy Fieri freely admitted to avoiding the food for years. Haggis, after all, is full of parts of the animal he hates: heart, liver, tongue, and anything else that falls under the offal umbrella. When he finally tried the Scottish delicacy, his distaste was evident, but he did concede that the food had good seasoning and wasn't as scary as he thought it was going to be.
If you live in the United States, you probably wonder from time to time what haggis actually tastes like. Well, remember what Fieri said about it being seasoned pretty well. That's step number one, giving a peppery flavor. The actual meat of haggis is relatively mild, with some earthiness. It's got enough crumble to draw comparisons to something like a sloppy joe, without the sauce. That crumble lets haggis mix easily with breakfast dishes — and any breakfast food can be improved with the addition of a runny egg yolk. That is, unless you're Guy Fieri.
4. Liver
Since liver is something of a pop culture shorthand for unappetizing food, it's not surprising that this organ meat is on Guy Fieri's no fly list. Frankly, even if he wanted to feature some local hero chef's version of liver and onions on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," we have to imagine it'd be a long search to find a good one. How many TV-ready eateries in the U.S. are serving liver and onions?
People who love liver will tout how packed with nutrients it is. The high level of iron keeps your blood healthy, and it's loaded with protein. Vitamin A and various forms of vitamin B abound, particularly vitamin B12, that mood and energy booster. Absolutely none of that is of any concern to Fieri, who describes it as "nasty." He dislikes liver enough to mention it alongside eggs as one of his least favorite foods. When you associate one type of food with another type of food that gave you childhood trauma? That means you really don't like that type of food.
5. Chitlins
When the Camaro-driving host rolled into Cora Faye's Cafe in Denver, he knew he was in for some good, old-fashioned soul food. Having never tried chitlins (also known as chitterlings) before, he was also on a mission. After all, if you're going to have a travel show about food, you've got to try unfamiliar foods. When he tried the chitlins? "I bet it's an acquired taste," Fieri said, smiling through gritted teeth (via Food Network). A dish made from pig intestines — no matter how thoroughly said intestines are cleaned — is inevitably going to turn some people off, and Guy Fieri is one of those people.
The dish might be an acquired taste, but chitlins are a food with a history that tells a story about the history of the United States. Given that part of the Triple D mission is to showcase the most interesting culinary experiences this country has to offer, we think it's great that Fieri tried chitlins on camera — especially given his general distaste for organ meats.
6. Cow brains
Listen: if we humans are going to kill and eat animals, it's only fair and appropriate that we use every part of the animal. Since cow brains can't be plugged into a computer and used to help develop cold fusion, many people cook and eat them. Guy Fieri is not one of those people. The host was on a "Triple D" jaunt through cattle country when he learned something startling. Apparently, people in Oklahoma enjoy bovine gray matter fried up with eggs for breakfast. Given Fieri's aversion to both offal and eggs, you can imagine how well this went over on camera.
Guy Fieri's commitment to positivity on Triple D is admirable, especially given the foot traffic boost restaurants get after being featured. Come on, though, not every dish is stellar. Die-hard fans of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" know that Guy doesn't always love the food he eats. Eagle-eyed viewers, much like James Bond or Worm from "Rounders," know that Fieri has certain tells. Obviously, if the man takes multiple bites and starts breaking out the goofy-fun catchphrases, then the dish has got the goods. On the other end of the spectrum, if he takes one bite and then starts listing ingredients? That's a surefire sign that the host is not thrilled with what he's chewing on. As you can imagine, when two of the ingredients are cow brains and eggs, it's going to be a hard day in Flavortown.