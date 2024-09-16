The Important History Behind Chitlins

Haggis, foie gras, tripe — you've surely heard of these global delicacies, all made using animal organs, otherwise known as "offal." But there's another dish that follows the mantra of using every last part of an animal, and its origins tell an important story about the Southern region of the United States: chitlins.

Also known as chitterlings, chitlins are boiled or fried pig intestines cooked with onions and seasonings, and served with hot sauce and apple cider vinegar. Versions of it exist all over the world, and these fried-intestine treats have quite a variety of reputations — in the Middle Ages in some parts of Europe, they were considered a food for commoners, whereas in France, andouillette was treated as a delicacy.

The place of chitlins in Southern soul food likely began in the pre-Civil War era, when slave owners would have first pick of the better cuts of the pig, before the scraps, including the pig feet and intestines, were given to enslaved people to cook and eat for themselves. They learned how to turn what they had into delicious meals that became Southern mainstays, demonstrating their talent and resourcefulness in the kitchen — as well as their knowledge of making challenging foods safe to eat.