What Really Happens When Guy Fieri Doesn't Love A Dish On Triple D
Guy Fieri takes viewers on a road trip to favorite "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" restaurants to discover tasty eats. Nothing is more exciting than when Fieri bites into a uniquely made burger and starts to wax poetic about what makes it so delicious before stopping himself to take another irresistible bite. Despite the overwhelmingly consistent raves over food that we've seen from Fieri on the show over the years, it turns out that there have been dishes that the spiked-hair taste tester has found unimpressive.
On the podcast The Moment with Brian Koppelman, Fieri explained that some chefs can discern when his mild responses to their food indicate a thumbs-down. Fieri said, "We'll go to commercial, and they'll go, 'So, did you like that?' And I'm like, 'Yeah it was good.' And they'll go, 'Well you didn't go, like, This is off the hook.'" Once it's clear that Fieri doesn't like a dish as much as the chef would like, he tries to remind them that his tastes are subjective. Fieri added, "I'm like, 'Don't be offended, I don't like every single song that's on the Rolling Stones album.'" If you're wondering why you've never actually seen this kind of exchange on the show, it's because Fieri is staunchly opposed to including footage of himself criticizing the food that he doesn't like.
Fieri refuses to be negative on air
Fieri seems to be a strong believer in uplifting others, not tearing chefs and restaurants down, which is probably why he never criticizes chefs or food on air. Fieri told Koppelman, "I'm not there to tell them how to change their restaurant — that's not my job. That's not what my show is all about." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fieri further explained, "I do not critique. If I don't like the food, you won't see it on my shows." Instead, Fieri consistently emphasizes, highlights, and recognizes the positive aspects of a dish or restaurant.
Fieri's approach is admirable considering that there are so many current food shows that are built on criticizing food. That's what makes "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" a distinctive and refreshing food show in the current television landscape. However, Fieri clearly doesn't deny that there are dishes on the show that he finds underwhelming. While he may not reveal that disappointment on air, he does offer guidance to chefs in need when the cameras aren't rolling.
Fieri tries to help chefs improve
Considering how "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has transformed Fieri into a television superstar, you might think that his ego would compel him to offer unsolicited advice to chefs who may need to refine their restaurant fare. However, Fieri doesn't seem to be so presumptuous. Fieri shared with Koppelman, "If they ever ask, I always want to offer advice to them if I can, and help them out ... as chefs we all support one another, and we all try to help each other grow."
One ingredient that Fieri often advises chefs on is their buns. Per Fieri, using plain buns for a cheeseburger is never enough. He insists that those buns should at least be toasted and buttered. It seems that the chefs to whom Fieri has given cooking advice have often responded so positively that they opt to execute Fieri's notes alongside him. Fieri also told Koppelman, "They'll look at me [and say], 'Really?' And I'll go, 'Yeah, let's do this. Let's make it.' And then sometimes before we even leave the restaurant, we'll go and bust it out a couple times."