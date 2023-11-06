What Really Happens When Guy Fieri Doesn't Love A Dish On Triple D

Guy Fieri takes viewers on a road trip to favorite "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" restaurants to discover tasty eats. Nothing is more exciting than when Fieri bites into a uniquely made burger and starts to wax poetic about what makes it so delicious before stopping himself to take another irresistible bite. Despite the overwhelmingly consistent raves over food that we've seen from Fieri on the show over the years, it turns out that there have been dishes that the spiked-hair taste tester has found unimpressive.

On the podcast The Moment with Brian Koppelman, Fieri explained that some chefs can discern when his mild responses to their food indicate a thumbs-down. Fieri said, "We'll go to commercial, and they'll go, 'So, did you like that?' And I'm like, 'Yeah it was good.' And they'll go, 'Well you didn't go, like, This is off the hook.'" Once it's clear that Fieri doesn't like a dish as much as the chef would like, he tries to remind them that his tastes are subjective. Fieri added, "I'm like, 'Don't be offended, I don't like every single song that's on the Rolling Stones album.'" If you're wondering why you've never actually seen this kind of exchange on the show, it's because Fieri is staunchly opposed to including footage of himself criticizing the food that he doesn't like.