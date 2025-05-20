The Bear Season 4 Trailer Teases The Review That Could Make Or Break Carmy's Restaurant
Anyone who knew "The Bear" returned for its third season and watched with bated breath saw it end with an incredible cliffhanger that left the fate of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto's restaurant hanging in the balance. The Season 4 trailer is here to tempt our palates once again, and it appears that the mystery is solved, at least partially. Just in case you missed it, last season ended with Carmy reading a review that would make or break his career, though it wasn't fully clear whether the review was positive or negative.
According to the recently debuted Season 4 trailer, the review is less than glowing, although presumably not as terrible as expected. The trailer shows different characters reading criticisms about the restaurant's inconsistency of quality, which results in a patented cousin Richard "Richie" Jerimovich outburst. To say that "The Bear" has been a smash hit during its run would be an understatement. The show is wildly popular among viewers and beloved by critics based on its many awards, including Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG awards. The show is so compelling that Daily Meal even ranked meals from Season 1 of "The Bear" (spoiler alert: the Cola-Braised Short Ribs and Risotto earned the top spot).
What else can you expect on Season 4 of The Bear?
Dig a little deeper into "The Bear" Season 4 trailer, and you'll find all the same sorts of dramatic developments that hooked fans from the first episode of Season 1. Along with the stress caused by the review, Carmy's benefactor Uncle Jimmy places a stark visual reminder of the restaurant's money woes in the kitchen in the form of a digital clock, of which Jimmy says, "That clock is telling you how much money we have left ... when that shows zero, this restaurant needs to cease operations."
There's also a scene showing Sydney Adamu, Carmy's sous chef, warning the chef that he's letting chaos reign in the kitchen — and potentially even his soul. And at one point in the trailer, it appears that control of the restaurant has been lost altogether based on the appearance of a brand-new stern and exacting managerial staff. "The Bear" gets a lot of things right about the culinary industry, including the fact that modifications are a big deal in fine dining and are often taken as a slap in the face. And based on the exhilarating upcoming season's trailer, devoted fans of the show will be privy to even more kitchen intrigue when it returns on June 25.