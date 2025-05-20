The Bear Season 4 Trailer Teases The Review That Could Make Or Break Carmy's Restaurant

Anyone who knew "The Bear" returned for its third season and watched with bated breath saw it end with an incredible cliffhanger that left the fate of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto's restaurant hanging in the balance. The Season 4 trailer is here to tempt our palates once again, and it appears that the mystery is solved, at least partially. Just in case you missed it, last season ended with Carmy reading a review that would make or break his career, though it wasn't fully clear whether the review was positive or negative.

According to the recently debuted Season 4 trailer, the review is less than glowing, although presumably not as terrible as expected. The trailer shows different characters reading criticisms about the restaurant's inconsistency of quality, which results in a patented cousin Richard "Richie" Jerimovich outburst. To say that "The Bear" has been a smash hit during its run would be an understatement. The show is wildly popular among viewers and beloved by critics based on its many awards, including Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG awards. The show is so compelling that Daily Meal even ranked meals from Season 1 of "The Bear" (spoiler alert: the Cola-Braised Short Ribs and Risotto earned the top spot).