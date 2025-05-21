Think Twice Before Buying This Gamey Ground Meat From Aldi

Aldi is the discount grocery store that we all know and love. Not only are the prices affordable, but it also has all of the grocery essentials that you like to keep stocked in your kitchen — including a range of ground meat. Of course, some of the ground meat options are better than others. To keep you informed, Daily Meal ranked nine ground meat options from Aldi. If you stick by our ranking, then there's one ground meat that you'll want to think twice before buying: Never Any! ground lamb.

Our tester ranked the ground meats based on their tastes, how well they cooked, and how the prices compared to the quantities. Additionally, the tester tasted each meat on its own, as well as integrated into a dish (such as pasta or meatballs).

When it came to the Never Any! ground lamb, the tester found the taste to be "too lamby" — in other words, it had a bit too much of an intense gamey taste. (If you're interested, you can read our guide on what exactly it means for a meat to taste "gamey"). Further, it had a too-strong aroma that was "off-putting," even before tasting it. The tester used the ground lamb for gyro toast with homemade tzatziki — this mellowed out the strength of the taste and smell a bit, but the tester was overall disappointed. All in all, we may just have to add this ground lamb to the list of meats that you may want to avoid buying at Aldi.