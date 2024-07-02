Here's The Proper Way To Drink Soju

Are you planning to take a trip to Korea or visit a local Korean barbecue spot soon? Well, it's time to get acquainted with soju! This rice liquor is often thought of as Korean vodka but is far milder, containing roughly 12-20% alcohol by volume (ABV). The flavor is somewhat neutral with a slight sweetness, making it much more sippable than most countries' national liquors.

Shot glasses are the vessel of choice for soju. The booze is typically served chilled, and with meals it's common to order a beer back to wash it down. Nowadays, these cocktails are becoming increasingly trendy among younger generations. That said, old traditions die hard in Korea, so stick to shots if you want to keep it classic. And if you're headed to a party, chances are there will be plenty.

Soju is synonymous with Korean celebrations, and you'd be hard-pressed to eat at a Korean restaurant without seeing its iconic green bottles dotting the tables. But if you find yourself in one of these settings, whatever you do, don't plop down and pour yourself a drink. Within groups, soju is meant to be shared. And in a country steeped in etiquette and hierarchy, its drinking culture is no different — there are unspoken rules you must follow. So to attain soju (and ultimately social) success, keep reading for the lowdown on this liquor.