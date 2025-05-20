The Absolute Best Cut Of Chicken For Flavorful Sausage

Sausage is a type of processed meat prized for its rich, fatty taste and delightfully crispy exterior when grilled. Yet for those who abstain from pork, there is also chicken sausage, which can deliver a similarly delicious flavor — if you use the right cut of meat, that is.

As one of the fattiest cuts of chicken, thighs are the ideal piece of the bird to use for homemade chicken sausage. The roughly 8% fat content is far less than the ideal 80/20 blend of meat and fat for pork sausage, but that's where the chicken skin comes in.

Chicken skin is notably high in fat, and including it on the thigh boosts each cut's fat content to about 15%, depending on the bird. A good meat-to-fat ratio is why pork shoulder is the best cut for pork sausage and the same reason why chicken thighs with the skin on are best for chicken sausage.