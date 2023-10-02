What Are The Best Cuts Of Meat For Making Pork Sausage?

Sausages are one of those classic, reliable dishes that can be made out of almost anything, helping to ensure excess food doesn't go to waste. But a lot of people don't realize that you can make sausages from the comfort of your home. If you're going to make sausage — particularly with pork, the most common base for it — what sort of cuts should you use? The answer, it turns out, has to do with the meat-to-fat ratios and the fact that you always want to stick to the 80-20 rule. With that in mind, pork shoulder is ideal for sausages, while bacon doesn't work at all.

Making homemade sausages is outside the purview of what constitutes "normal" cooking for most Americans. But it's eminently doable as long as you have a meat grinder attachment (they make those for stand mixers, and meat grinders are easier to clean than you might think) and some willingness to learn new techniques.