Effortlessly Shape Cinnamon Rolls With A Pizza Cutter

While the creation of cinnamon rolls can be challenging, the delightful pleasure they provide is effortlessly enjoyed. While making canned cinnamon rolls may have some difficulties, making them from scratch is even harder. After you've measured everything out and made each component with delicate care, one of the hardest things to do is to shape them into that marbling coil that pleases the eye. Many have come up with tricks and shortcuts over the years, however, one that really seems to stick involves using a tool that was made for a completely different type of food.

If you don't already have a pizza cutter at home, consider getting one, even if you have no future plans of making a pizza yourself. By using a pizza cutter, you can quickly and effortlessly shape your cinnamon rolls into beautiful works of art. It's one of those tricks that will speed up your process and allow you to place your attention on other things like whipping up a new flavor of frosting to go on top when they're ready.