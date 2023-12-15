Effortlessly Shape Cinnamon Rolls With A Pizza Cutter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While the creation of cinnamon rolls can be challenging, the delightful pleasure they provide is effortlessly enjoyed. While making canned cinnamon rolls may have some difficulties, making them from scratch is even harder. After you've measured everything out and made each component with delicate care, one of the hardest things to do is to shape them into that marbling coil that pleases the eye. Many have come up with tricks and shortcuts over the years, however, one that really seems to stick involves using a tool that was made for a completely different type of food.
If you don't already have a pizza cutter at home, consider getting one, even if you have no future plans of making a pizza yourself. By using a pizza cutter, you can quickly and effortlessly shape your cinnamon rolls into beautiful works of art. It's one of those tricks that will speed up your process and allow you to place your attention on other things like whipping up a new flavor of frosting to go on top when they're ready.
Using a pizza cutter to shape your cinnamon rolls
One of the most popular ways of rolling a cinnamon roll involves laying the dough out, rolling it up with the cinnamon inside, then slicing across horizontally as you cut each roll into individual sections. While this works, especially with some practice, it can sometimes lead to your cinnamon roll cuts getting bunchy or not forming correctly. TikTok chefs like Katarina Cermelj demonstrate a better way to make your rolls by laying the dough out across the table, adding your cinnamon roll ingredients, and then using a pizza cutter to slice across it in carefully spaced intervals. Just use a ruler and lay it next to the dough, then mark how wide you want the roll to be. Based on the video, it seems 1 to 2 inches is a good width.
@theloopywhisk Reply to @beedlebby it's a game-changer 🙌 #learnontiktok #lifehack #cinnamonroll #cinnamonrolls #bakingtiktok #baking #dessert ♬ Clouds – Luke Faulkner
https://www.tiktok.com/@theloopywhisk/video/7083524103059115270?is_from_webapp=v1
All you have to do is slide the pizza cutter across the dough based on each marking. Once you've sliced the dough up, you can roll each strip into a perfectly-shaped cinnamon roll. Now you can bake cinnamon rolls that truly look as delicious as they'll taste.
The best icings to use on your cinnamon rolls
There are many types of icings you can use to pour on your cinnamon rolls besides the classic vanilla cream cheese glaze. If you like Oreos you can use Oreo buttercream frosting to top off your cinnamon rolls. The chunks of Oreo cookies will deliver a change in texture and flavor that goes perfectly with the soft cinnamon rolls. Who said maple syrup was only for pancakes and waffles? Fans of this syrup will love a maple cream glaze that you can lather your cinnamon rolls in. The rich sweetness of the maple syrup incorporated into the frosting will flawlessly complement the cinnamon flavor.
Strawberry cream cheese frosting is one of the best additions to your cinnamon rolls if you love a good strawberry cheesecake. The strawberry flavor will blend right in with the glaze as you have a thick creamy frosting to enjoy before eating your rolls. If you enjoy a little zest in your sweets, you'll love the topping of lemon cream cheese frosting. It'll provide a little sweet and sour-combination that will make you want to keep all the cinnamon rolls to yourself. So, if you're getting ready to make some cinnamon rolls, whip out that pizza cutter and get some new ingredients for your frostings.