Do Trader Joe's Pizzas Come From Italy?

When it comes to frozen pizza, expectations tend to hover somewhere between edible and just good enough to eat in the dark. But Trader Joe's has always aimed a little higher. Before terms like "wood-fired crust" or "hand-stretched dough" became frozen pizza buzzwords, Trader Joe's had already been importing pies that tasted more like something from a pizzeria than the freezer aisle.

Trader Joe's frozen pizzas have earned a cult following not just for their convenience, but for how surprisingly authentic they taste — crispy edges, chewy crust, and toppings that don't look like they were scooped from a cafeteria tray. Their appeal isn't just anecdotal, either: Daily Meal ranked Trader Joe's frozen pizza lineup on its own merit, highlighting just how seriously the chain takes its pizza.

Of course, it helps that Trader Joe's has always leaned into sourcing the good stuff. Olive Garden gets some of its cheese imported from Italy — but Trader Joe's? They may be doing something even more ambitious. What started as a low-key effort to improve frozen pizza has turned into a decades-long transatlantic operation. And while not every pie comes stamped with a passport, several of them do — made in Italy, baked there, and shipped frozen straight to U.S. freezers.