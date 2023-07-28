Does Olive Garden Actually Get Its Cheese From Italy?

If you're craving some rich, indulgent comfort food, there's no better place to go than Olive Garden. This popular chain restaurant is known for serving up an array of flavorful dishes that never fail to satisfy, and whether you're in the mood for a steaming hot plate of Chicken Alfredo or plan to treat yourself to a tantalizing Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, Olive Garden's got plenty of cheesy choices on the menu.

But just how authentic are the fast-casual restaurant's cheesy creations? Many diners have wondered whether Olive Garden really sources its cheese from Italy or if it's just a clever marketing ploy, and luckily we have some good news for authentic cheese lovers: According to one report by ABC News, Olive Garden imports six different varieties of cheese straight from Italy.

While it's unconfirmed which of their cheeses are authentically Italian, the menu offers a range of options, from the tangy sharpness of parmesan to the creamy richness of asiago. You'll also find classic Italian cheeses like mozzarella and ricotta, plus a few more that we'll explore as we take a closer look at the types of Italian cheeses used in Olive Garden dishes and explore whether the authenticity of cheese truly matters when it comes to experiencing the flavors of Italy.