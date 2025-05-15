Taco Bell Is (Finally) Bringing The Live Más Attitude To One European Country

Taco Bell is an American fast food mainstay, but it also has a significant international presence with over 1,100 stores in 31 other countries. Still, this expansive footprint leaves many people unable to experience what makes Taco Bell such an obsession for some. Fortunately, Ireland is about to "Live Más," with its first Taco Bell opening sometime in 2025.

Taco Bell is launching its first location in Ireland in partnership with Applegreen, an Irish chain of service stations. Applegreen plans to open several more Taco Bells in a similar fashion over the next five years, but no exact numbers, opening dates, nor specific locations are known yet.

Taco Bell's Irish expansion is part of the chain's goal to reach 3,000 non-U.S. locations by 2030. It will also include a 2025 debut in Germany, which was originally planned for last year, and a launch in Croatia, expected to begin by 2027.