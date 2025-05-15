Taco Bell Is (Finally) Bringing The Live Más Attitude To One European Country
Taco Bell is an American fast food mainstay, but it also has a significant international presence with over 1,100 stores in 31 other countries. Still, this expansive footprint leaves many people unable to experience what makes Taco Bell such an obsession for some. Fortunately, Ireland is about to "Live Más," with its first Taco Bell opening sometime in 2025.
Taco Bell is launching its first location in Ireland in partnership with Applegreen, an Irish chain of service stations. Applegreen plans to open several more Taco Bells in a similar fashion over the next five years, but no exact numbers, opening dates, nor specific locations are known yet.
Taco Bell's Irish expansion is part of the chain's goal to reach 3,000 non-U.S. locations by 2030. It will also include a 2025 debut in Germany, which was originally planned for last year, and a launch in Croatia, expected to begin by 2027.
What Ireland can look forward to from Taco Bell
Although this may be first Taco Bell's first foray into Ireland, Irish fans of the chain haven't had to go far to get their favorites. Taco Bell has over 140 locations in the United Kingdom since re-launching there in 2010. Some Taco Bell U.K. locations were even opened under a previous partnership with Applegreen, which should boost confidence in the success of Taco Bell's Ireland business.
Ireland may have missed out on the legendary Taco Bell/Pizza Hut combo restaurants that parent company Yum! Brands mostly closed years ago, but there's still reason to be excited about Taco Bell's pending expansion. Irish locations will likely offer some of the best Taco Bell menu items like the Crunchwrap Supreme and Cheesy Gordita Crunch — not to mention the possibility of unusual limited-time offerings. In 2016, U.K. Taco Bell rolled out the Kit Kat Chocodilla, a quesadilla made with Kit Kats instead of cheese. It was originally a U.K. exclusive but was eventually spotted in test markets in Wisconsin and is still available in the Philippines.