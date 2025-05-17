Every Restaurant In Florida With A Michelin Star

When it comes to global culinary prestige, few honors carry as much weight for a restaurant as earning a Michelin star. What was created as a travel guide for Michelin tire customers has evolved over the decades into an elite three-star ranking system where only the finest of dining establishments are awarded a place in the modern Michelin Guide.

Earning a star is no small feat, and the more stars earned, the greater the accomplishment. One Michelin star distinguishes the restaurant as "high-quality cooking," two stars label the restaurant as having "excellent cooking," and the highest honor of three stars means that the establishment serves "exceptional cuisine." The factors used to rate the restaurants include quality of ingredients, mastery of cooking, the consistency of the service and cooking, the "harmony of flavors," and the unique "personality" and point of view of the restaurant and the chef.

Every year, restaurants given stars are re-evaluated, ensuring that the quality and consistency have not faltered over time. In 2020, the Michelin Green Star was also introduced, celebrating restaurants with an exceptional standard for sustainable gastronomy.

Florida, known for its beaches, theme parks, and vibrant international culture has quickly emerged as a culinary hotspot on the national stage. In this article, we will discuss all the Florida restaurants included in the 2025 guide, as well as the five that earned Green Stars during this year's evaluation.