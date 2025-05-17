Every Restaurant In Florida With A Michelin Star
When it comes to global culinary prestige, few honors carry as much weight for a restaurant as earning a Michelin star. What was created as a travel guide for Michelin tire customers has evolved over the decades into an elite three-star ranking system where only the finest of dining establishments are awarded a place in the modern Michelin Guide.
Earning a star is no small feat, and the more stars earned, the greater the accomplishment. One Michelin star distinguishes the restaurant as "high-quality cooking," two stars label the restaurant as having "excellent cooking," and the highest honor of three stars means that the establishment serves "exceptional cuisine." The factors used to rate the restaurants include quality of ingredients, mastery of cooking, the consistency of the service and cooking, the "harmony of flavors," and the unique "personality" and point of view of the restaurant and the chef.
Every year, restaurants given stars are re-evaluated, ensuring that the quality and consistency have not faltered over time. In 2020, the Michelin Green Star was also introduced, celebrating restaurants with an exceptional standard for sustainable gastronomy.
Florida, known for its beaches, theme parks, and vibrant international culture has quickly emerged as a culinary hotspot on the national stage. In this article, we will discuss all the Florida restaurants included in the 2025 guide, as well as the five that earned Green Stars during this year's evaluation.
Ariete in Miami, one star
In the heart of Coconut Grove, Ariete has become a defining force in Miami's cultural scene. Led by Chef Michael Beltran, this restaurant blends the bold and soulful flavors of his Cuban heritage with refined French cooking techniques. The result is a menu that feels both deeply personal and incredibly polished.
Ariete has held its Michelin Star since the guide first came to the state of Florida in 2022. This recognition has solidified Beltran's place among the state's top chefs and positioned Ariete as a must-visit restaurant in Miami. Whether you're looking for a more casual experience on the outside patio or an upscale atmosphere inside, Ariete is a restaurant that represents the city of Miami in a spectacular way.
3540 Main Hwy., Miami, FL 33133
(305) 640-5862
Boia De in Miami, one star
Hidden in plain sight in a nondescript Buena Vista strip mall, Boia De is one of Miami's most inventive Michelin-starred gems. Marked by its glowing neon-pink exclamation point, this intimate restaurant blurs the lines between Italian cuisine and modern whimsy.
Boia De has become a favorite for locals and visiting food lovers. As one of the more affordable restaurants on the Florida 2025 Michelin Guide, Boia De offers more than just inventive food: It gives diners a buzzing experience that blurs the line between fine-dining and the feeling of a secret dinner party.
5205 N.E. 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33137
(305) 967-8866
Camille in Orlando, one star
At Orlando's Camille, Chef Tung Phan masterfully weaves together the elegance of French cooking techniques with the bold, vibrant flavors of Vietnamese cuisine. What began as a pop-up eventually blossomed into a culinary destination where the serene, spa-like interior sets the tone for this refined and welcoming dining experience.
Camille is known for its tasting menu that is served at the counter or as an abbreviated and altered version in the restaurant's booths. Chef Tung Phan shared: "I want guests to leave feeling like they've experienced the historical culinary connection between French and Vietnamese cuisine." Overall, Camille has quickly become one of Florida's most unique and exciting culinary experiences.
4962 New Broad St., Orlando, FL 32814
(321) 972-1822
Capa in Orlando, one star
Perched high on the 17th floor of the Four Seasons Orlando, Capa offers a dining experience that's as elevated as its panoramic views of the iconic Walt Disney World Resort. With nightly firework displays from the park, Capa customers can experience a show alongside their gourmet dinner at this Spanish-influenced steakhouse.
The open kitchen, which features a hickory grill, serves steaks and lamb from around the world as well as fresh Florida seafood. In addition to its incredible food, Capa features an astonishing wine selection.
10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Orlando, FL 32836
(407) 313-6840
Chef's Counter at MAASS in Fort Lauderdale, one star
Newly crowned with its first Michelin Star this year, the Chef's Counter at MAASS in Fort Lauderdale delivers an intimate and artful dining experience. Inside the MAASS dining room at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, this restaurant blends precision, creativity, and local character.
Guests dine at a sleek counter setup that invites eyes to watch the culinary team fuse French techniques with Japanese and local Florida bounty. This tasting menu, which was created by Chef Ryan Ratino and executed by Chef David Brito, offers a creative and truly artful experience, making the Chef's Counter at MAASS stand out enough to earn a place on this distinguished list.
525 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 256-0000
Cote Miami in Miami, one star
Cote Miami is more than just a steakhouse; it's a spectacle. This Miami hotspot prides itself on being the first and only Korean steakhouse in the United States to earn a Michelin Star. The bold, neon accents of this massive 5,892-square-foot restaurant alongside its thumping soundtrack set the perfect scene for the table-side grilling of a selection of premium meat.
Owner Simon Kim, who launched the acclaimed New York City flagship, has successfully recreated the same playful sophistication for this Miami location. The high energy of this restaurant and the quality of the beef make this Korean Steakhouse an experience unlike any other in the country.
3900 NE 2nd Ave. Miami, FL 33137
(305) 434-4668
Ebbe in Tampa, one star
Minimalist and form but expressive in flavor, Ebbe in Tampa offers a unique fine dining experience that stands out from the state's other Michelin Star restaurants. Named after Chef Ebbe Vollmer, this intimate and modern space revolves around a U-shaped marble bar where guests are treated to a single, carefully composed tasting menu.
Drawing from his Swedish background, this menu features Scandinavian elements and is simple, sustainable, and full of flavor. Since earning its first Michelin Star last year, Ebbe has become one of Tampa's most intriguing and unique dining destinations. Guests who eat here will surely walk away with memories of a meal unlike any they have experienced in the area before.
1202 N. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602
(813) 284-8276
Elcielo Miami in Miami, one star
At Elcielo Miami, Colombian heritage blends with modern culinary artistry. Helmed by internationally acclaimed Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, this restaurant offers an elevated take on Colombian food and offers some eye-catching table-side presentations. The space itself is sleek and earthy, featuring stone, wood, and plant accents.
Guests can indulge in "the experience," an 18-course tasting menu that offers a full modern Columbian experience that is ritualistically designed to awaken the senses. A limited bar experience is also available, allowing customers to instead focus their evening on curated cocktails and snack pairings.
31 SE 5th Street, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 694-9525
EntreNos in Miami, one star and green star
EntreNos is also a heartfelt tribute to the beauty and bounty of Florida. Chefs Evan Burgess and Osmel Gonzales have created a thoughtful, ingredient-driven menu that offers a hyper-seasonal approach to fine dining. As the seasons change, the à la carte menu changes with it, ensuring that no two visits to this dinner-only restaurant are exactly the same.
In addition to offering Michelin Star premium contemporary cuisine, EntreNos in Miami has also been awarded the Michelin Green Star. This award, which celebrates a restaurant's commitment to sustainability, was given to EntreNos for its commitment to sourcing local foods.
9840 N.E. 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33138
(305) 209-2403
Hiden in Miami, one star
Tucked away behind an unmarked door in Miami's Wynwood area, Hiden delivers one of the city's most exclusive and unique dining experiences. This intimate sushi counter requires guest's use a time-sensitive passcode, making this restaurant live up to its name. Chef Seijun Okano offers a tightly choreographed omakase that is skillfully crafted and presented using traditional Japanese techniques.
The fish served at Hiden is flown in from Japan several times per week, ensuring that each meal is of the highest quality. What makes this restaurant stand out is the superb quality as well as the upbeat, welcoming environment that truly invites you into this culinary experience.
313 N.W. 25th St., Miami, FL 33127
(619) 288-2853
Itamae Ao in Miami, one star
At Itamae Ao in Miami, Chef Nando Chang redefines Nikkei cuisine through a personal and inventive lens, blending the flavors of Peru and Japan in a refined and ever-evolving tasting menu. This intimate 10-seat counter offers guests a front row view of the creation of these meticulous dishes.
Every dish at Itamae Ao tells a story of cultural heritage, making this a restaurant that perfectly fits the diverse tapestry of Miami as a city. This restaurant flies their fish in directly from Japan, ensuring that customers receive only the finest quality at this Michelin Star Miami gem.
3225 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(786)338-3525
Kadence in Orlando, one star
What began as a humble market sushi stand in 2014 has evolved into Kadence, one of Orlando's most celebrated Omakase destinations. Created and led by husband and wife duo Mark and Jennifer Berdin, this intimate dining experience offers a multi-course experience where guests can experience exceptional seafood with bold flavors and classic execution.
The mood surrounding Kadence is lighthearted and joyful, with fun music playing and a cozy atmosphere to make every guest feel welcome. In addition to incredible food, Kadence is also known for its sake selection, which features a meticulously curated assortment of options to accompany your meal at this restaurant.
1809 Winter Park Rd. Orlando, FL 32803
(321)203-4448
Kaya in Orlando, green star
Kaya is a quirky and charming restaurant in Orlando that serves modern renditions of classic Filipino cuisine. In addition to being one of the state's most acclaimed Filipino restaurants, he restaurant has caught the eye of the Michelin Guide for its commitment to environmentally friendly practices.
Chef Lordfer Lalicon shared: "We source approximately 90% of our produce from Central Florida farms to serve a hyper-seasonal menu based on farm availability. We creatively repurpose food trim (in both culinary and beverage programs) via fermentation, stocks and fat-washing to maximize product usage before being discarded in compost."
618 N. Thornton Ave., Orlando, FL 32803
Konro in West Palm Beach, one star
In West Palm Beach, Konro offers a dining experience that blurs the line between culinary performance and fine art. Inside Konro, the exclusive U-shaped counter seats just a handful of guests who are treated to an immersive, decadent, and bold Japanese-contemporary 10 to 14 course tasting menu.
Helmed by Chef Jacob Bickelhaupt and sommelier Nadia Bickelhaupt, this menu is designed to dazzle in taste and in unique visual presentation. Alongside your food comes an impressive and ever-changing wine program or a spirit-free non-alcoholic pairing if you wish. Overall, Konro stands out for the stunning visual and edible masterpieces it serves.
424 Park Pl., #101, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561)446-2791
Kōsen in Tampa, one star
At Kōsen, the Omakase experience brings together Japanese tradition with the innovation of the modern culinary space. This is done in delicate balance, while also maintaining a firm commitment to sustainability. Set within an elegant and striking space, this small 12-seat chef's counter offers a 20+ course immersive Omakase experience.
Chef Andrew Huang has created a menu that is more than just delicious, it is also incredibly sustainable. Kōsen operates with a zero waste initiative and uses approaches like its in-house fermentation process to keep this culinary art planet-friendly. Overall, this restaurant is a truly beautiful experience that sushi-lovers will not want to miss.
307 W. Palm Ave., Tampa, 33602
(813)999-1720
Koya in Tampa, one star
Koya has only eight seats and offers an intimate journey through modern Japanese cuisine, where each course reflects the shun (旬), or peak season, of a particular ingredient. This ever-changing and hyper-seasonal menu ensures that each bite here is as fresh and flavorful as possible and that each experience dining in is different.
This Tampa restaurant honors Japanese tradition, but is not afraid to embrace the new modern flavors and techniques of today. Koya embraces Eastern and Western influences in unexpected and delightful ways, offering a unique twist on a classic sushi experience. Seafood lovers will be happy to hear that all fish is sourced with care and flown in weekly from Japan's Toyosu Market, ensuring peak freshness and flavor.
807 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 284-7423
Krüs Kitchen in Miami, green star
Krüs Kitchen is a bright and refreshing contemporary deli located in Miami just above Los Félix. This restaurant features a variety of healthy and organic dishes, but the main attraction of Krüs Kitchen is their commitment to sustainability, which earned it a Michelin Green Star.
Chef Sebastián Vargas' shared: "We are exploring ancient corn landraces from all over the Americas, preserving biodiversity & supporting traditional farming practices, and in addition we support our farmer partnerships." Another highlight of this restaurant is its Krüs wine club, which offers a selection of natural and organic wines.
3413 Main Hwy., Miami, FL 33133
(786) 518-3998
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Miami, two stars
As one of only two restaurants to hold two Michelin stars in the state of Florida, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon stands out due to its interactive open-kitchen setting and innovative gastronomic cuisine. Located in Miami, the name of L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon translates to the craftsman's workshop of Joël Robuchon, which signifies the creative emphasis Chef Robuchon brings to this restaurant.
While L'Atelier serves modern French cuisine, the intimate 34-person dining counter is inspired by Japanese sushi counters and the small plate servings are inspired by Spanish tapas, giving this restaurant a unique global flair. L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon is known for its seasonal tasting menu, which comes highly recommended by the Michelin Guide.
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami
(305) 402-9070
151 N.E. 41st St., Miami, FL 33137
Le Jardinier Miami in Miami, one star
Le Jardinier offers a polished, vegetable-forward take on Modern French cuisine that feels right at home amongst the glitz and fashionable Design District of Miami. Under the direction of Chef Alain Verzeroli, whose pedigree includes two decades alongside the legendary Joël Robuchon, this restaurant was birthed as a tribute to the Japanese approach to seasonality.
The sleek green interior of this restaurant matches what can be found on the plate, as Le Jardinier provides a delicious assortment of dishes featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and finely sourced sustainable fish, meat, and poultry. Le Jardinier has proudly held a Michelin Star since the guide came to Florida.
151 N.E. 41st St., Ste. 135, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
Lilac in Tampa, one star
Located inside Tampa's EDITION hotel, Lilac is a refined tribute to Mediterranean cuisine. Infused with the personal influences of Chef John Fraser's Greek heritage and his deep appreciation for Turkish flavors, this restaurant offers a truly special dining experience, featuring an open kitchen dining concept, a lush green interior design, and select dishes served table-side.
Locally sourced ingredients ensure that every bite at this restaurant will be as tasty as possible. Overall, Lilac stands out from other Michelin Star restaurants in Florida for its unique food selection and its stylish interior atmosphere.
500 Channelside Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
(813) 221-4600
Los Félix in Miami, one star and green star
Los Félix is one of Miami's most talked-about restaurants — and for a good reason. Located in Coconut Grove, this restaurant redefines Mexican Cuisine in an innovative and sustainable way. Los Félix is an ode to the Indigenous culture of Mexico, especially the women who created the dishes that are internationally loved today. At this restaurant, guests are immersed in a multi-sensory experience with vinyl records playing upbeat music and colorful artwork adorning the walls.
As the downstairs half of Krüs Kitchen, Los Félix has earned a Michelin Green Star as well. Both restaurants are leaders in Florida for sustainability, and they make up two of only five restaurants in the state to earn this award.
3413 Main Hwy., Miami, FL 33133
(786) 391-1598
Natsu in Orlando, one star
Located in Orlando, Natsu delivers an elegant and focused omakase experience that celebrates Japanese cuisine's high art. With only two seatings per evening, this restaurant offers an intimate experience that allows guests to be fully immersed in the experience of this meal. Each bite is crafted to perfection by Chef Stone, who is an expert in Japanese cuisine.
The sleek interior and the stunning plating at this restaurant give Natsu a sophisticated edge. The quality of seafood helps this restaurant stand out as a high-quality option in the area, and the intimate experience ensures that your night will be especially memorable.
777 N. Orange Ave., Ste. C, Orlando, FL 32801
(407)286-5744
Ogawa in Miami, one star
Translating to "small river," Ogawa is a tribute to its surroundings and a reflection of traditional Edomae techniques. At this restaurant, guests will be served a meticulous and concentrated Kappo menu by Chef Masa and Chef Royce.
The interior design of Ogawa is a visual feast of its own, with a private Japanese garden and a room with traditional Japanese calligraphy scrolls that guests are welcome to explore as well. The stunning wood interior of this restaurant's dining room sets the perfect scene for an intimate and artful meal full of delicious Japanese cuisine.
7223 N.W. 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33150
Ômo by Jônt in Winter Park, one star
At Ômo by Jônt, a skillful team led by owner and chef Ryan Ratino aims to break down the boundaries between the kitchen and the guests. At this unique restaurant, guests are encouraged to open their minds to a culinary adventure through separate dining settings that complement a contemporary menu with inspiration from Japanese cuisine.
Each meal at Ômo will feel intimate, as the capacity of this Winter Park establishment caps at 16 people. Guests are given the option to eat the standard tasting menu, "The Journey," or upgrade to a more premium option called "The Jaunt." Either way, expect to stay fed and entertained for this 2-hour culinary experience.
115 E. Lyman Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
(321)972-5225
Papa Llama in Orlando, one star
Papa Llama is an irresistibly cool restaurant in Orlando serving a robust and inventive Peruvian menu. Inside this lively disco-ball-adorned restaurant, guests will find Kevin and Maria Ruiz, who are husband and wife, ready to serve a family-style sampling menu including seafood, chicken, beef, and an assortment of vegetable dishes.
An impressive organic natural wine program complements this energetic meal. This restaurant is acclaimed for its delicious flavors and is also one of the more affordable options on this list, with the tasting menu priced at $150 per person. For the price and the quality, this restaurant is not one to miss.
2840 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32806
(407)-706-9463
Rocca in Tampa, one star
This Tampa restaurant has gained a following for its spectacular Italian cuisine that is both classic and innovative. Rocca's chef and owner Bryce Bonsack has trained extensively in Italian cooking, and this restaurant aims to bring Italian hospitality to the table as well.
Rocca offers a spectacular assortment of house-made pastas as well as some classic proteins. To pair, Rocca is known for its curated wine program and unique and cocktail program; Michelin notes this is one of the best cocktail spots in Tampa.
323 W. Palm Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
(813) 906-5445
Sorekara in Orlando, two stars
Located in Orlando, Sorekara offers a culinary journey through time, specifically Japan's 72 micro seasons. At the helm is Chef-Owner William Shen, whose meticulous approach and reverence for seasonal ingredients helped this restaurant earn its second Michelin Star in the 2025 guide.
Sorekara offers inventive riffs on traditional Japanese dishes, landing it as one of Florida's most elite dining destinations. Sorekara's tasting menu starts at $270, with the option to add a beverage pairing that starts at $145. With a focus of seasonality, restraint, and culinary storytelling, this intimate dining experience is quickly earning its place on the world stage.
4979 New Broad St., Orlando, FL 32814
(929)390-9311
Shingo in Coral Gables, one star
Award winning and beloved Chef Shingo Akikuni is a center attraction at Shingo, a Japanese restaurant in Coral Gables. At this 14-seat counter restaurant, Akikuni entertains as he serves guests an extensive omakase experience featuring flavors from Japan as well as from the local area.
The warm and inviting interior of this restaurant makes this experience feel truly inviting. The precision of execution here is also incredibly notable, and the preparation compliments the Japanese-imported fish perfectly.
112 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 622-1070
Soseki in Winter Park, one star
At Soseki, guests are invited to experience an omakase that expands beyond the typical boundaries of the form. This ever-evolving chef's menu isn't afraid to incorporate ingredients from different cuisines and it also proudly showcases artisan ingredients from local farmers, fisherman, and cheesemakers. While there are many excellent Omakase restaurants in the area, Soseki offers a unique contemporary interpretation that helps it stand out.
The warm and woody atmosphere of this 10-seat restaurant allows for a truly intimate and personal experience. To pair with the meal, Michelin Guide Florida Sommelier 2023 winner, Benjamin Coutts, offers a curated global sake and wine program that is not to be missed.
955 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
(407) 619-3952
Stubborn Seed in Miami Beach, one star and green star
Located in the iconic and bustling Miami Beach area, Stubborn Seed serves up bold flavors and a swanky Miami vibe. Guests can enjoy an 11-course tasting menu that rotates seasonally. While this restaurant is described as contemporary-American, Asian and Latin influences find their way onto the menu as well. In addition to that, the menu here is sourced from Chef Jeremy Ford's personal 5.5-acre farm.
Chef Jeremy Ford shared with Michelin Guide: "Chef Jeremy Ford gets his ingredients from his 5.5-acre farm which provides the inspiration for the restaurant's ever-evolving menu and cocktail program. In addition, we have partnered with a composting initiative that takes our food trims, and every 6 months the chef can collect the compost to use it at the farm."
101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 322-5211
Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt in Miami Beach, one star
Also on Miami Beach is the stunning restaurant, Tamborine Room by Tristan Brandt. This classy restaurant is located inside the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort and offers a multi-course cuisine that takes inspiration from Asian and French cuisines.
The menu rotates seasonally to maintain peak freshness of the ingredients. Dishes served at Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt are full of bold flavors and ingredients like luxurious wagyu (which has different grades), lobster, and caviar. This restaurant stands out for its creative dishes and its visually stunning plating.
Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt
6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 876-6555
The Surf Club Restaurant in Surfside, one star
Luxury shines at The Surf Club Restaurant, a stunning restaurant inside a renovated Miami Club, which is in a historic building in Surfside, Florida. This restaurant offers pure elegance in atmosphere and in its well-complemented contemporary cuisine.
At The Surf Club Restaurant, guests feel as if they are stepping back into time, and the classic menu is full of iconic dishes like Beef Wellington, Roasted Chicken for Two, a True Ribeye, and Lobster Thermidor. Accompanying your meal is an excellent wine list, which truly completes this fine dining restaurant.
9011 Collins Ave., Surfside, FL 33154
(305) 768-9440
Victoria & Albert's in Orlando, one star
Located just minutes from Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort, Victoria & Albert's is another Disney dining 'do.' It offers a choice of two tasting menus that feature American fine dining with some contemporary global influences. This highly sought-after restaurant is known for its incredibly luxurious 3-hour dining experience that truly feels like something out of a fairytale.
Victoria & Albert's aims to transport guests to a timeless "bygone" era, and it accomplishes this with its stellar service and high-quality cooking. This elegant restaurant also offers a massive wine-menu with more than 500 wines from 35 regions.
4401 Floridian Way, Orlando, FL 32830
(407) 939-5277