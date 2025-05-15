For A Decadent Store-Bought Frosting Upgrade, You Just Need One Extra Ingredient
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Store-bought frosting is quick, convenient, generally inexpensive, and ready to spread at a moment's notice. But even the biggest sweet tooth will likely admit it can taste a bit generic. If you are looking to elevate that familiar tub of frosting into something that tastes homemade and downright decadent, one simple ingredient that you probably hadn't thought of makes all the difference: malted milk powder.
Look for malted milk powder in the baking aisle or dried dairy section. Otherwise, you can shop online; Nestle Carnation malted milk is a classic. Yes, malt! The same rich, nostalgic flavor you know from ice cream shop and diner milkshakes and crispy, crunchy Whoppers candies is a frosting game-changer.
Malted milk powder adds a warm, toasty depth that cuts through the sugar and enhances flavor and texture. It brings a subtle complexity with notes of vanilla, caramel, and even a hint of nuttiness, which transforms your store-bought tub of frosting into something your guests will swear you made from scratch. Then again, you don't have to tell them your little secret!
Here's how to whip it up
The process couldn't be easier. Stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons of malted milk powder per cup of store-bought frosting. You can mix by hand or with a hand mixer if you prefer a fluffier consistency. Let the frosting sit for about 10–15 minutes after mixing to allow the powder to fully incorporate and deepen the flavor.
This hack works especially well with chocolate frosting, enhancing its richness and giving it an almost milk chocolate malt flavor that's incredibly satisfying. But it's also delicious in vanilla, coffee, or caramel frostings, which pair perfectly with everything from layer cakes to cupcakes to brownies. How about frosting some amped-up cookies, also made with malted milk powder? The malted milk powder makes cookies chewy, richer, and nuttier. Additionally, with just the press of a button on your microwave, you can turn your malted milk frosting into a simple glaze, perfect for drizzling instead of spreading.
Want to get fancy? Add a pinch of sea salt or a few drops of vanilla extract to round things out even more. Or mix in crushed malted milk balls for a crunchy topping twist. You can also turn your malty frosting into buttercream by adding softened butter. No matter how you spin it, malt delivers a major upgrade with minimal effort.