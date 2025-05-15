For A Decadent Store-Bought Frosting Upgrade, You Just Need One Extra Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Store-bought frosting is quick, convenient, generally inexpensive, and ready to spread at a moment's notice. But even the biggest sweet tooth will likely admit it can taste a bit generic. If you are looking to elevate that familiar tub of frosting into something that tastes homemade and downright decadent, one simple ingredient that you probably hadn't thought of makes all the difference: malted milk powder.

Look for malted milk powder in the baking aisle or dried dairy section. Otherwise, you can shop online; Nestle Carnation malted milk is a classic. Yes, malt! The same rich, nostalgic flavor you know from ice cream shop and diner milkshakes and crispy, crunchy Whoppers candies is a frosting game-changer.

Malted milk powder adds a warm, toasty depth that cuts through the sugar and enhances flavor and texture. It brings a subtle complexity with notes of vanilla, caramel, and even a hint of nuttiness, which transforms your store-bought tub of frosting into something your guests will swear you made from scratch. Then again, you don't have to tell them your little secret!