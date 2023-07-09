Transform Canned Frosting Into Glaze With Nothing But A Microwave

Are you tired of spending precious time in the kitchen tediously mixing up glazes from scratch? While the recipe for glaze is quite simple, there's a quick solution to this time-consuming problem that's probably sitting in your pantry right now. Turning canned frosting into a pourable glaze — one that can be drizzled over cakes, cookies, and pastries — is a clever technique that can save you a lot of time in the kitchen. And all it takes is a microwave, a few seconds of patience, and a bit of stirring.

But wait, what's the difference between frosting and glaze? Frosting is a thick, creamy mixture that is used to top cakes and cupcakes, while a glaze is a thinner, more liquid syrup-like mixture that's typically poured over sweet treats and delectable desserts to add a sweet and glossy finish. It's a subtle difference, but one that can make or break your baking process and the resulting flavors and consistencies of your cakes or pastries.

No matter what your need is for a sugary-sweet glaze, heating canned frosting in the microwave can make it more fluid and pourable. The amount of time needed in the microwave will depend on the type of canned frosting you buy and the desired consistency. The best part? This clever technique won't alter the taste, making this microwaving hack one that you don't want to miss.