Transform Canned Frosting Into Glaze With Nothing But A Microwave
Are you tired of spending precious time in the kitchen tediously mixing up glazes from scratch? While the recipe for glaze is quite simple, there's a quick solution to this time-consuming problem that's probably sitting in your pantry right now. Turning canned frosting into a pourable glaze — one that can be drizzled over cakes, cookies, and pastries — is a clever technique that can save you a lot of time in the kitchen. And all it takes is a microwave, a few seconds of patience, and a bit of stirring.
But wait, what's the difference between frosting and glaze? Frosting is a thick, creamy mixture that is used to top cakes and cupcakes, while a glaze is a thinner, more liquid syrup-like mixture that's typically poured over sweet treats and delectable desserts to add a sweet and glossy finish. It's a subtle difference, but one that can make or break your baking process and the resulting flavors and consistencies of your cakes or pastries.
No matter what your need is for a sugary-sweet glaze, heating canned frosting in the microwave can make it more fluid and pourable. The amount of time needed in the microwave will depend on the type of canned frosting you buy and the desired consistency. The best part? This clever technique won't alter the taste, making this microwaving hack one that you don't want to miss.
Making a glaze from canned frosting
We know it sounds too easy to be true, but with just a microwave and no additional ingredients, you can transform your frosting into a smooth and luscious drizzle that will elevate any baked good to the next level.
The basic process is simple: scoop any flavor of canned frosting into a microwave-safe bowl and heat it on high for 30 to 45 seconds, stirring in between each interval until you achieve your desired consistency. For half a can of frosting, reduce the cooking time by half.
That's not all you can do with canned frosting, though. If you don't necessarily need a glaze but find the canned frosting to be too thick for your liking, Better Homes & Gardens suggests you can whip it up to double the amount you have, resulting in a lighter and airier texture. This hack not only helps you use up leftover frosting but also allows you to reinvent its texture and consistency.
Once you get the hang of turning canned frosting into a glaze or whipping it for a lighter texture, the possibilities are endless. Drizzle it over cinnamon rolls, top cupcakes with a dollop of frosting that's been whipped, or frost a cake and then drizzle with a matching glaze to add some extra pizzazz.
Using glaze to enhance cakes and pastries
Once you've successfully transformed your ordinary canned frosting into a glossy glaze, the question then becomes, how do you take it to the next level? There are plenty of ways to enhance the flavor and texture of your glaze, depending on your desired outcome. To add some zing to your glaze, customize the flavor by adding extracts, such as almond or vanilla, or a pinch of spices like cinnamon or nutmeg.
When it comes to choosing the perfect dessert to use glaze with, the sky's the limit. Think beyond traditional cakes and try glazing donuts, cookies, or even quick loaves of bread like banana bread or pumpkin bread. For a show-stopping centerpiece dessert, glaze a bundt cake with a bright, jewel-toned glaze or use the Insta-worthy mirror glazing technique from King Arthur Baking (which will require a few more ingredients, by the way).
But perhaps the best thing about using glaze on cakes and pastries is how versatile it is. Whether you're looking for a finishing touch on a decadent dessert or simply want to dress up a basic snack, a glaze is a quick and easy way to add flavor and visual appeal to any baked good. So next time you're in a pinch, remember: a can of frosting and a microwave are all you need to watch as your baked goods go from good to glazey. If you have any leftover frosting at the end, make sure you store it properly.