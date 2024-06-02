Turn Canned Frosting Into Silky Buttercream With Just 1 Ingredient

If you've ever had to whip up a cake or batch of cupcakes under a time crunch, chances are you've perused the baking aisle at your local grocery store and grabbed a tub of canned, ready-made frosting. But while this option is indeed quick and convenient, canned frosting may present an overly sweet, waxy flavor that often leaves much to be desired.

Well, if you've ever found yourself wondering how you can make your canned frosting taste less, well, canned, and more like the buttercream Grandma makes, there's one simple ingredient you can add, and you almost certainly have it in your fridge: butter. It turns out that mixing softened butter into your canned frosting can work wonders to upgrade its flavor, offsetting that store-bought taste and creating a silky, rich, and delicious topping.

Additionally, as canned frosting (even the whipped varieties) tends to have a thicker consistency that is significantly more difficult to spread than its homemade counterpart, with this hack, you can create a lighter, fluffier texture that makes piping and decorating easier. However, for this upgrade, you'll want to use real butter — not margarine or shortening, which lack the same richness in flavor and mouthfeel — and you'll have a delectable buttercream no one will believe you didn't make from scratch.