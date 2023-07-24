Milk Powder Is The Slept On Coffee Addition You've Been Needing

Some days a cup of black coffee is the perfect start, and others, the addition of a little milk or creamer is the preferable way to ease into the morning with a velvety smooth cup of joe. The only problem with liquid creamer is that it only lasts around two weeks in the fridge once opened, which means that if you aren't using it every day, it will likely go bad before you get to the bottom of the container. One easy solution is to buy powdered milk because it has a long shelf life and can be stored in the pantry, saving you some much-needed fridge space.

Powdered milk is the most convenient way to make creamy and rich coffee at home and is also the perfect fix while traveling as the powder is easy to store and separate into smaller portions for use on the go. Furthermore, when compared to both liquid and dry coffee creamer, powdered milk is lower in sugar and is the overall healthier choice.