Give Your Coffee A Unique Burst Of Flavor With This Classic Spice

When it comes to dressing up a cup of coffee, cream and sugar are the standard inclusions. However, there's another addition you can stir in for an upgraded flavor: cardamom. Cardamom has a distinctive peppery, almost minty flavor with notes of pine and citrus. It also has a decidedly floral touch to it while bringing a warm quality that gives your drink a cozy feel when you add it. It might sound like an unlikely combo, but it's actually not all that unexpected. In Southeast Asia and the Middle East, cardamom is a common inclusion in this beverage. The spice grows in these regions and has been used in the beverage for hundreds of years.

Whether you want to participate in an age-old coffee-drinking tradition from a different part of the world or you're just interested in a new way to start your day, adding cardamom is the way to go. Just make sure to avoid a few spice mistakes for flavoring your drip coffee, such as adding the seeds at the wrong stage and using the wrong style of spice.