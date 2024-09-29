The Batter Tip For The Crispiest Fried Okra Of Your Life

For many people, the okra preparation of choice is deep-fried. The perfect accompaniment to grilled or roasted meat, fried okra shines as brightly at cookouts as it does at Sunday dinner. You could even just toss it down as a snack — it's that good.

What's the secret to preparing the crispiest, most golden fried okra ever? The key to okra that will knock the socks off your loved ones and have them singing the praises of this much-maligned dish is probably already in your fridge. Adding beer to your batter is the pro tip that will take your fried okra to the next level.

The reason beer batter leads to superior fried foods is surprisingly scientific. The carbon dioxide in beer, which makes it bubbly, allows the batter to expand in hot oil, giving it an airy texture. The effervescence of beer makes the coating delicate rather than heavy. It doesn't matter which beer you choose, although it makes sense to select something you love drinking so leftovers don't go to waste.