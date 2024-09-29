The Batter Tip For The Crispiest Fried Okra Of Your Life
For many people, the okra preparation of choice is deep-fried. The perfect accompaniment to grilled or roasted meat, fried okra shines as brightly at cookouts as it does at Sunday dinner. You could even just toss it down as a snack — it's that good.
What's the secret to preparing the crispiest, most golden fried okra ever? The key to okra that will knock the socks off your loved ones and have them singing the praises of this much-maligned dish is probably already in your fridge. Adding beer to your batter is the pro tip that will take your fried okra to the next level.
The reason beer batter leads to superior fried foods is surprisingly scientific. The carbon dioxide in beer, which makes it bubbly, allows the batter to expand in hot oil, giving it an airy texture. The effervescence of beer makes the coating delicate rather than heavy. It doesn't matter which beer you choose, although it makes sense to select something you love drinking so leftovers don't go to waste.
Beer batter makes everything better
You've probably appreciated the crunch and delicious taste of beer batter on fish, chicken tenders, or even cheese curds. It may intrigue you, however, to learn that this preparation also shines on veggies. Green beans and cauliflower become decadent when beer-battered and fried. The crust fries up toasty and crunchy but doesn't overwhelm the natural flavors. That's why beer batter is a marriage made in heaven for okra. Nobody wants to chow down on a fried vegetable encumbered by a sludgy, greasy batter. Okra's subtle and grassy notes sing when paired with a coating that doesn't compete as the star of the show.
Choosing and handling the beer for your batter requires a bit of know-how. First of all, use your beer fresh from the fridge. The best way to get a crispy crust is to transition quickly from cold liquid to hot in the fryer. And, while any beer is good for battering okra, feel free to choose a variety that will have a stronger flavor: An IPA or pale ale will give you a more concentrated essence of beer than a pilsner, for instance. The right beer for the job also depends on your seasoning profile. Going for a very spicy fried okra? You want to complement your chilis with a sour lager.
How to choose the right okra for the job
Before you whip up a platter of beer-battered fried okra that will make angels sing, you need to choose the best okra at the grocery store. A little discernment goes a long way here. Larger pods can be less tender and more stringy, so err on the side of small- or medium-sized options. Frozen okra isn't out of the question and may even be your only choice in the off-season (non-summer) months, but tread carefully: Frozen okra must be thawed and dried thoroughly to prevent sliminess.
If you have a particularly well-stocked grocer, you may even have your pick of different varieties of okra. The biggest division is between red okra and green okra. Luckily, both taste the same, and red okra turns green with heat.
That leaves you with one final question: Do you want whole or sliced okra? It largely comes down to a matter of preference. Some say that whole okra is more prone to the dreaded slime, while others claim that cutting okra into coins makes the inside less crispy when fried. Others split the difference and slice their okra into spears or matchsticks. The verdict is this: It doesn't matter. Once your beer batter works its magic, any preparation of fried okra will be a crowd-pleaser.