Food Storage And Organization Trends To Expect At IHS 2024

The 2024 Inspired Home Show is almost upon us, and we couldn't be more excited. Beginning on March 17 and ending on March 19, Daily Meal will be walking the aisles of one of North America's largest housewares trade shows to scope out the best of the best for new and cutting-edge products, including those for keeping your kitchen and pantry organized. While we can't wait to see what over 1,700 exhibitors will be showcasing this year, we've already been lucky enough to get some insider info on a few of the items IHS has to offer — and in doing so, we've already got the pulse on two big trends in food storage and organization: visibility and versatility.

We've previewed see-through containers, specialty shelf items, and divided organizers that make taking stock of what's in your kitchen pantry easier than ever before. We've perused all of the pre-show information we could get our hands on about the best containers for everything from food prep to freezing leftovers. So now, without further ado, here are Daily Meal's emblematic picks for what food storage and organization trends IHS 2024 is bound to offer.