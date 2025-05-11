8 Potato Chip Recalls That Haunt Shoppers

Few pantry items spark as much craving as the classic and delicious potato chip. With a diverse range of flavors like barbecue, kettle-cooked, salt and vinegar, and more, potato chips have evolved into a versatile food item. Crispy, salty, and endlessly snackable, there is a reason why millions of people eat potato chips every year. However, some major potato chip recalls have tainted the image of the brands that help create this satisfying snack for customers around the world.

Advertisement

Over the years, several major recalls have sent shockwaves through the snack aisle, leading loyal chip lovers to doubt their purchases. From undeclared allergens to salmonella contaminations to glass pieces found inside bags, these recalls have left customers wondering what they are truly putting in their mouths. In this article, we're diving into some of the most infamous and unsettling potato chip recalls; some so bad they still haunt customers and these companies today.