The 2 States Getting Hit With The Lay's Potato Chip Recall
Frito-Lay has issued a limited recall of 13-ounce bags of Lay's Classic potato chips due to undeclared milk on the labeling, posing a risk for individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities. These bags have been available for purchase in Oregon and Washington both online and in stores since November 3, 2024, so check your pantries. Details of the recalled product such as the UPC and Manufacturing Codes can be found on the Frito-Lay recall announcement.
No allergic reactions have been reported to date. Consumers with milk allergies are advised not to consume the product and to discard it immediately. In the meantime, if you're craving a bag of Lay's, you can try Lay's Global Edition line-up of international potato chip flavors.
This current recall underscores the importance of accurate allergen labeling to protect consumers with food allergies. Frito-Lay has informed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of this action and has assured the public that it's working to ensure the safety and satisfaction of its customers.
Past Frito-Lay recalls
In recent years, Frito-Lay has instigated and been prompted to enforce other recalls on their snack products due to undeclared allergens, contamination concerns, and foreign objects found in their products or facilities. For instance, in 2012, Frito-Lay's BBQ and Hot flavor Cheetos were recalled for a failure to list soy and milk, and in 2016, Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili was recalled, also due to undeclared allergens in the ingredients, similar to this recent Lay's Classic potato chip recall. Additional Frito-Lay recalls still haunt the company to this day.
Consumers are encouraged to remain vigilant by checking product labels for allergen information and to stay informed about recalls to ensure their safety. In the meantime, you can make homemade potato chips so you know exactly what ingredients are going into them.
For further assistance and information about the Lay's Classic potato chips recall, you can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.