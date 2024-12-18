The 2 States Getting Hit With The Lay's Potato Chip Recall

Frito-Lay has issued a limited recall of 13-ounce bags of Lay's Classic potato chips due to undeclared milk on the labeling, posing a risk for individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities. These bags have been available for purchase in Oregon and Washington both online and in stores since November 3, 2024, so check your pantries. Details of the recalled product such as the UPC and Manufacturing Codes can be found on the Frito-Lay recall announcement.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date. Consumers with milk allergies are advised not to consume the product and to discard it immediately. In the meantime, if you're craving a bag of Lay's, you can try Lay's Global Edition line-up of international potato chip flavors.

This current recall underscores the importance of accurate allergen labeling to protect consumers with food allergies. Frito-Lay has informed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of this action and has assured the public that it's working to ensure the safety and satisfaction of its customers.