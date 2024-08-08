Review: Lay's Global Edition Lineup Offers Unique Flavors And Takes Our Tastebuds Abroad

Lay's has been in the potato chips game since 1932, and today, the company now counts over 200 flavors on shelves worldwide. Many of those flavors are exotic to Americans and can only be had by traveling abroad. In the dog days of summer 2024, Lay's is saving everyone the travel headaches with a special Flavor Drop — Global Edition. This initial drop imports three global flavors into its home country: Korean-inspired Honey Butter, Indian-spiced Masala, and Greek-style Wavy Tzatziki.

The fine folks at Frito-Lay gave me an early taste of these three new flavors, which are here for a limited stay on our shores. So, are Lay's Honey Butter, Masala, and Wavy Tzatziki postcard-perfect, or is this a flavor vacation we'd rather forget about? This chew and review is based on taste, flavor, uniqueness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.