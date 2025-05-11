How To Perfect Diner-Style Soft But Crispy Potatoes At Home
If you've ever had potatoes at a diner, you know they're perfectly crispy on the outside but still soft on the inside. Recreating those perfect diner-style potatoes at home is possible — you just need to know the right tips. To find out how to perfect these potatoes, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Colin Bedford, the executive chef at Beverly Wilshire, a historic Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.
First, you need the right type of potato — Bedford suggests opting for russet or Yukon gold. He explains that russets have a high starch and a low moisture content, which allows them to "crisp up beautifully when fried." He continues, "Their fluffy interior contrasts nicely with the crunchy exterior, making them a popular choice for crispy potato dishes."
Meanwhile, Yukon gold potatoes, which have a medium starch content, are a good pick if you want a creamier interior and a more buttery flavor, but it may be challenging to get them to the right level of crispiness. Bedford says, "They have a higher sugar content, which can result in a darker fry, [so] if you like crispy fries, I would stay away from Yukon as the longer they stay in the fryer, the darker they get, and the flavor is compromised."
Once you've selected your variety, decide between keeping the skin on or peeling the potatoes — a case can be made for both. Bedford says, "The skin can become crispy during cooking and contribute a rustic look and slightly earthier taste. Additionally, the potato skin contains nutrients and gives the dish a more homey, less processed feel." On the other hand, peeled potatoes will result in a "uniform appearance and an even texture," which you may prefer.
Know which fat to use
When it comes to which cooking fat to use, Colin Bedford recommends combining butter with a neutral oil, such as canola or vegetable oil. "The butter provides great flavor and helps with browning due to the milk solids, while the addition of oil increases the smoke point, preventing the butter from burning at high temperatures. This combination is ideal for achieving both deep flavor and the crispy texture characteristic of diner-style potatoes."
If you're looking for an even richer flavor for your diner-style potatoes, you could instead use duck fat or bacon fat — and we agree that making crispy home fries is one of the most delicious ways to use leftover bacon grease. Bedford explains that both duck and bacon fat are a good match for crispy potatoes because they have a high smoke point and make the dish savory and umami-rich. "These fats can enhance the earthy taste of the potatoes, providing a unique depth that is often prized in restaurant-quality dishes," he concludes.
Choose the best pan for the job
The pan you use for any given recipe is just as important as the ingredients that go into it. For diner-style potatoes, Colin Bedford advises you to reach for either a cast iron skillet or, as a secondary choice, a high-quality non-stick skillet. Bedford says cast iron is a classic choice: "Cast irons hold heat exceptionally well and provide even heat distribution. This consistent, intense heat is necessary for achieving a crispy, golden-brown exterior on the potatoes." To learn more, read our ultimate guide to cast iron cookware.
A non-stick skillet will also work for anyone who doesn't own a cast iron. Bedford says, "It excels at preventing sticking, ensuring easy turning of the potatoes to achieve an even crust. While it may not achieve the same level of crispiness as cast iron, it makes cleanup easier and requires less added fat."
All in all, both choices give you a consistent cooking surface, meaning that each potato should crisp up evenly. Plus, both pans can go into the oven if you need additional cooking time.
What's the perfect cut for diner-style breakfast potatoes?
One of the most important steps is cutting the potatoes, and it's essential that they're uniform. Colin Bedford says, "Uniform pieces ensure that all potatoes cook at the same rate, preventing some from being undercooked while others are overcooked. This is essential for achieving that crispy exterior while maintaining a tender interior." Bedford suggests a diced cut around ½ or ¾ inches in size. Or, he notes that if you use smaller potatoes, such as fingerling potatoes, you can simply cut them in half.
Further, he adds, "The diced shape makes them easy to manage on a fork, giving the comforting bite-sized quality associated with classic diner home fries." And while it may seem a bit tedious to make sure each potato piece is around the same size, the effort will be worth it.
Bedford explains, "Smaller, uniform cubes maximize the surface area that's exposed to the cooking fat, leading to more crispiness. The corners and edges of the diced potatoes can caramelize beautifully, enhancing texture and flavor." Just make sure not to make these mistakes when cutting potatoes, such as dicing them without cutting them into planks first or using the wrong type of knife.
Extra tips for achieving super crispy potatoes
One thing we know for sure is that we want diner-style potatoes to be plenty crispy — with that in mind, there are some extra tips to ensure you achieve that crispiness. First, after dicing the potatoes, you'll want to soak them in water — but only after your potato-rinsing water runs clear. Colin Bedford says, "This means that the fries have a less chance of sticking together and obtaining a crispy texture. Once the water runs clear, leave the cut potatoes in the water for about 30 minutes and add white vinegar; this will help the edges of the potato stay intact during the parboiling."
Speaking of parboiling, do not skip this step. For anyone unfamiliar, parboiling means to partially cook food by boiling. Bedford says, "Parboiling the potatoes before frying helps to soften them slightly, allowing the surface to roughen when shaken; this rough surface is key to crispiness."
After parboiling, dry the potatoes thoroughly before frying. If there's any leftover moisture, it could get in the way of achieving that crispiness, and you may end up with soggy potatoes. Additionally, use medium-high to high heat and an oil with a high smoke point, such as canola or vegetable oil. You can read our ultimate guide to smoke points to learn more about this. Finally, make sure not to overcrowd the pan. Bedford says, "Cook the potatoes in batches if necessary to avoid steaming them, which can lead to a lack of crispness."
The best spices for diner-style potatoes
Diner-style potatoes aren't complete without the proper seasoning — and Colin Bedford has quite a few suggestions. First off, "salt and black pepper are the foundational seasonings," Bedford says, adding, "Salt enhances the flavor and helps draw out moisture, while black pepper adds a slight heat and depth." So, whichever other seasoning you choose, don't skip salt and pepper.
Another spice choice of Bedford's is ranch powder, which "adds a savory, aromatic quality to the potatoes without the aggressive taste of raw garlic," — so add this to the list of the most delicious ways to use ranch seasoning. Then, there's paprika if you want a smoky and subtly sweet element. To add some spiciness into the mix, Bedford suggests a pinch of red pepper flakes, which "brings a gentle spice that balances the rich flavors of the seasoning and the potatoes."
As for herbs, Bedford says that dried oregano or thyme are both great options to add an earthy element to the flavor. He adds, "Chopped fresh parsley or chives can be sprinkled on top just before serving for a burst of freshness and a pop of color. Also, the addition of caramelized onions and pickled peppers."