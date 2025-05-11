How To Perfect Diner-Style Soft But Crispy Potatoes At Home

If you've ever had potatoes at a diner, you know they're perfectly crispy on the outside but still soft on the inside. Recreating those perfect diner-style potatoes at home is possible — you just need to know the right tips. To find out how to perfect these potatoes, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Colin Bedford, the executive chef at Beverly Wilshire, a historic Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

First, you need the right type of potato — Bedford suggests opting for russet or Yukon gold. He explains that russets have a high starch and a low moisture content, which allows them to "crisp up beautifully when fried." He continues, "Their fluffy interior contrasts nicely with the crunchy exterior, making them a popular choice for crispy potato dishes."

Meanwhile, Yukon gold potatoes, which have a medium starch content, are a good pick if you want a creamier interior and a more buttery flavor, but it may be challenging to get them to the right level of crispiness. Bedford says, "They have a higher sugar content, which can result in a darker fry, [so] if you like crispy fries, I would stay away from Yukon as the longer they stay in the fryer, the darker they get, and the flavor is compromised."

Once you've selected your variety, decide between keeping the skin on or peeling the potatoes — a case can be made for both. Bedford says, "The skin can become crispy during cooking and contribute a rustic look and slightly earthier taste. Additionally, the potato skin contains nutrients and gives the dish a more homey, less processed feel." On the other hand, peeled potatoes will result in a "uniform appearance and an even texture," which you may prefer.