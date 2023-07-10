Canned Biscuits Are Perfect For Making Homemade Mini Pizzas

We could always use a few more simple weeknight dinner recipes in our culinary arsenal. Basic staples for a throw-together meal may include canned beans, frozen broccoli, and microwaveable rice. But keep a stocked slot in your fridge for canned biscuit dough, too. There's some serious potential lying within those doughy little rounds.

For another take on a mini naan bread pizza recipe, try using canned biscuits to make mini-pizzas in a pinch. Refrigerated biscuit dough is affordable, accessible, and versatile — definitely worth keeping on your permanent grocery list.

There's enough similarities between pizza dough and biscuit dough to make this substitution effective. However, the main different you'll probably notice is the texture. While classic pizza dough is quite chewy and structured, a biscuit-based version will tend more toward the tender side. If you were making a full-size pie, this might pose a problem, as the large slices would droop and tear upon pick-up. However, when you keep the pie petite and compact, there's less risk of a marinara misfortune.