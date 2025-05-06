Some of the world's most famous authors have also been among history's most notorious drinkers, who used alcohol to enhance their creativity, others to cope with writer's block, and still more to procrastinate completely. Many lived large and partied hard, but some veiled a fragile darker side with a few drinks when it suited, too. Without a little bit of liquid inspiration, their literary careers might have turned out quite differently.

Many celebrated writers have been purists when it came to picking their poison, taking their drinks neat, but an infamous few have enjoyed mixed drinks, either prepared themselves or ordered regularly at local watering holes. Whether these authors were drinking alone or partaking in regular discussions within literary circles, cocktails provided the catalyst for reflections that fueled many of their works. From the mint julep to the martini and far beyond, here are 16 famous authors' favorite cocktails.