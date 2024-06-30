Manhattan Vs Old Fashioned: What Sets These Drinks Apart?

When it comes to cocktails, two truly embody the spirit of whiskey tradition: The Manhattan and the Old Fashioned. It may be a tough call between these delicious drinks, but there are a few differences that may help you reach a decision. Although both feature a type of whiskey along with balancing bitters and a sweetener of sorts, there are a few main distinctions.

Chief among those distinguishing factors is the sweet element in the drink. In the standard old fashioned cocktail recipe, it shows up as actual sugar — either as a simple syrup or a sugar cube soaked with aromatic bitters and muddled. The classic rye Manhattan cocktail recipe, on the other hand, introduces sweet vermouth.

Additional differences have to do with the type of whiskey (usually it's bourbon in your Old Fashioned and rye in your Manhattan), as well as how these drinks are served. An Old Fashioned is true to the original blueprint for a cocktail, meaning water is an integral element, too. In this case that water takes the form of ice (usually served over a single cube). A Manhattan, on the other hand, is classically served straight up (without ice) although both drinks are stirred. The garnishes and glassware are distinctive, too, with an Old Fashioned arriving in a short rocks glass, and a Manhattan in a coupe or similar stemware. On the garnish front, the former boasts a twist of orange, and the latter a cocktail cherry.